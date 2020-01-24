Presidential campaigns announced a wave of endorsements over the last week, trumpeting support from Democratic party insiders and local elected officials.
Endorsements do not always come this late in the primary cycle, but the combination of a large and volatile primary field, and the gravity Democratic voters feel around choosing someone to take on President Donald Trump, has slowed down the process.
Kathy Sullivan, former chair of the state Democratic party and member of the Democratic National Committee, said she wanted to see all the candidates before she decided to back Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week.
“Like a typical New Hampshire voter,” she said.
“New Hampshire voters tend make their minds up late. They’re making their minds up even later this year,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s true for the activists as well.”
Elected officials and Democratic party activists and elites getting their endorsements out at the last possible moment, said University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala.
“It’s now or never for activists and political elites in New Hampshire. Attention will turn to Iowa,” Scala said. “If you’re going to have a voice as an activist or an elite, this is it.”
No single endorsement is going to make much difference for a voter trying to make up his or her mind, Scala said. Most activists know this, he said, and make endorsements more out of a sense of responsibility as leaders in their communities.
“They feel a responsibility to speak their minds,” Scala said. “Some of them would feel poorly if they didn’t speak out and say, for what it’s worth, this is who would be the best leader of the party.”
Bill Shaheen, another Democratic National Committee member and husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, was sure he would endorse someone. “For me to sit on the fence, to not get involved, is not in my character,”
He said he had been almost sure he would back Biden — and announced his endorsement Thursday — but wanted to give all the candidates a chance to make their pitches.
“Because there were so many candidates, I kind of just left my office open so I could talk to all of them before I made a decision,” he said.
He wanted to make sure the candidate he picked could win a general election, and who would have coattails long enough to help Democrats win Senate seats in swing states and majority-Republican states.
Part of the late-breaking wave of endorsements is people like former Rep. Paul Hodes and Democratic campaign veteran Jim Demers. All three endorsed candidates who suspended their campaigns, and both are now re-aligned themselves with Biden this week.
Demers said he typically endorses early—years ahead of the election. He had decided to endorse Sen. Cory Booker in the summer of 2017, before the New Jersey senator announced he would run. When Booker dropped out earlier this month, Demers started casting around for another endorsement to make because, he said, the endorsement was too important to sit out. So with less than three weeks before the primary, Demers endorsed Biden because he sees him as someone who can bring thr party and the country together, and he wanted to let other voters know what he thought.
“I truly believe this country cannot continue to be as divided as it is,” Demers said.
Hodes, who spent much of last year running spiritual author Marianne Williamson’s New Hampshire campaign, also announced his support for Biden this week. He said Biden’s pitch about restoring the soul of American had a certain harmony with Williamson’s peace and love message.
Lining up ideologically with a candidate was less important for Hodes than finding a candidate who seemed like a unifier.
"While my personal politics may be considered a little further left than the vice president, I think he’s the best candidate at this time in our history.”
He expects people will notice he has endorsed Biden, given his connection to the Williamson campaign. Maybe the knowledge of his endorsement—one more data point—will help sway voters, or reassure voters they are making the right choice.
Hodes said he thinks New Hampshire voters are independent-minded and not that interested in party elites’ endorsements. But the choice seems harder in 2020.
“I think people are agonizing,” Hodes said. “Everybody’s thinking about it, and feels the weight, the responsibility of the first-in-the-nation primary. To that extent, it may be that endorsements play a more significant role in this year’s primary than they have in years past.”
“The history of the primary tells us a lot of time the voters don’t pay a lot of mind to what the elite have to say,” said Scala. “That’s what the primary is all about.”
Shaheen said he sees his endorsements not as a seal of approval, but as a commitment to work.
“I don’t think endorsements by themselves are that significant. I think it’s what comes along with it,” Shaheen said.
“It’s your ability to talk to people, engage people and ask them to join in the battle. I plan to work for the next two-and-a-half weeks.”