DERRY — Local elected officials during a public hearing Tuesday urged the Commission on Voter Confidence to allow one of their own to serve on the panel.
Derry Town Moderator Dan Healey said his colleagues are on the front lines of both state and municipal elections.
“I was a little concerned a local official was not asked to be on this committee,” Healey testified at the meeting that drew more than two and a half hours of testimony from local clerks, moderators and supervisors of voter checklists from across the state.
Plymouth Town Moderator Josie Ewing agreed.
“It would be a service to this commission to let one individual from our ranks serve here,” Ewing said.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he intentionally did not name anyone to the commission who held a state or local elected office.
“I thought that would be self-serving,” Scanlan said.
Louise Spencer, with the liberal Kent Street Coalition, had been lobbying to broaden the commission to include people of color and adults with disabilities.
“Election officials are some of the least self-serving people I know. They are the unsung heroes of our democracy -- yet too often their hard-earned knowledge, insights and wisdom are ignored by lawmakers and the powers that be,” Spencer said.
Scanlan paid tribute to the thousands of volunteer and appointed local officials who carry out local, state and federal elections in New Hampshire, which have a reputation for being fair, open and well run.
“When mistakes are made, because of the transparency, those imperfections can get noticed,” Scanlan said. “Unfortunately, when there are those mistakes the brunt falls heavily on these local officials…They are already overworked. I am thankful we are getting these individuals across the state to do what they do in every election.”
Fight against 'disinformation'
New Ipswich Town Clerk Robert Romeril said the biggest obstacles to voter confidence were conspiracy theories and claims that New Hampshire had rampant voter fraud.
“One of the biggest issues is disinformation; that’s easy to say but hard to fix,” Romeril said.
Several local officials made suggestions about how to improve the system.
Londonderry Town Moderator Jonathan Kipp urged the Legislature to permit local officials to “pre-process” all absentee ballots prior to Election Day.
This was allowed only for the 2020 election, when roughly one in three voters across the state didn’t vote in person.
The pre-processing doesn’t count the ballots but opens the envelope to ensure a voter did everything correctly so a vote can be counted.
“I think it served as a great educational tool,” Kipp said.
Pete Basiliere, town and school district moderator in Milford, urged the Ballot Law Commission as soon as possible to identify alternative vote counting machines that could replace the aging AccuVote system, the only provider allowed under current law.
“I had very serious concerns about the ability of tabulators to be used in widespread fashion in 2024,” Basiliere said.
Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook, co-chairman of the voter confidence group, said the ballot panel will continue this review with a demonstration of new technology at a meeting in July.
Scanlan said the Legislature has passed two bills in the 2022 session that should help with voter transparency.
One (HB 1163) will require the re-programming of voting machines so that they automatically reject and put into a separate bin ballots where a voter selected too many candidates for one office.
A second law (SB 366) will allow Scanlan’s office to purchase a $100,000 high-speed scanner to do a digital post-election audit of a random number of ballots.
Some election advocates have criticized the high-speed audit, insisting there is no substitute for a hand recount of a random number of ballots to prove the accuracy of each election.