Long-term care
METRO

Long-term care, whether provided by family or professionals, at home or in a skilled nursing facility, will be a fact of life for many families as New Hampshire grows older.

But after COVID-19 ravaged New Hampshire’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and with shortages of long-term care workers driving up costs for facilities that depend on Medicare and Medicaid for much of their revenue, the long-term care industry is in a deepening crisis.