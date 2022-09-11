Long-term care, whether provided by family or professionals, at home or in a skilled nursing facility, will be a fact of life for many families as New Hampshire grows older.
But after COVID-19 ravaged New Hampshire’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and with shortages of long-term care workers driving up costs for facilities that depend on Medicare and Medicaid for much of their revenue, the long-term care industry is in a deepening crisis.
Candidates for federal office offered solutions such as raising pay for long-term care staff and funding more home-based care — while some candidates did not think the government should do anything.
Senate
Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan said the shortage of health care workers is preventing people who want home- and community-based care from receiving it. Raising pay for long-term care workers and home health care workers will be key to alleviating that bottleneck, she said.
Hassan is cosponsoring the Better Care Better Jobs Act, meant to help support and expand the direct care workforce by increasing the Medicaid match for states that expand eligibility for home and community-based care.
She supports the “Money Follows the Person” demonstration program intended to get more people into home and community-based care services — for which Hassan secured $5 million in federal funding for New Hampshire.
Among the Republicans, Chuck Morse said he wants to see solutions that leverage both private and public resources to provide long-term care.
Kevin Smith noted that the workforce participation rate remains lower than before COVID-19 and said he believes the shortage of long-term care workers did not occur because the field tends to pay less than retail and restaurants, but because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates many nursing homes imposed on staff.
Vikram Mansharamani said he supports policies that will help people stay at home for as long as possible. To that end, Mansharamani said, he wants more long-term care insurance options available and hopes to see more competition and less regulation on long-term care.
Bruce Fenton said he does not believe the government has any role to play in the cost or availability of long-term care.
1st Congressional District
Incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas pointed to a bill he introduced that would allow people who leave the workforce to provide full-time care for their families or friends to make “catch-up payments” on their retirement savings’ accounts, so they’re not set further behind when their own retirement comes around.
Pappas also noted that he has supported legislation to make veterans with traumatic brain injuries eligible for long-term residential care.
On the Republican side, Tim Baxter said he thought money could be found in Medicare and Medicaid to cover different options, and said he thought more options would encourage people to choose lower-cost care.
Matt Mowers also wants to see more options but wants those options to be affordable, and he wants funding for states to shore up their long-term care networks.
Russell Prescott said more long-term care options would foster competition and make for better, more cost-effective care.
Gail Huff Brown said she wants tax breaks and other incentives for developers building long-term care facilities, and other tax breaks and incentives to absorb facilities’ costs instead of passing the costs on to families.
Huff Brown said she supports higher pay for long-term care workers and wants to see them treated as professionals. To ensure high quality care in facilities, Huff Brown said families need to be more involved in their elders’ care, just as they are involved in their children’s schools.
Karoline Leavitt said the federal government does not have a role to play in long-term care.
2nd Congressional District
Republican Lily Tang Williams advocated pushing more people to use home-based care instead of skilled nursing facilities or assisted living.
George Hansel wants to see a focus on providing resources for home health care in rural areas.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Annie Kuster noted that she founded and co-chairs a bipartisan caucus focused on long-term care and also supported the Better Care Better Jobs Act.
She wants incentives for states to build their long-term care workforces, and policies that would prevent spouses from being drained financially by paying for their partner’s care.