CONCORD – Former Gov. John Lynch kicked off a week-long barnstorming tour for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that will take him from one corner of the state to the other.
The popular, four-term governor said he's backing former Vice President Biden as someone with the best experience, the most personal integrity and the inner strength needed to make Donald Trump a one-term president.
“Joe Biden can win the election and the electability issue is so important in this race,” Lynch said at a rally Monday on the back side of the State House complex.
“We cannot afford to let Donald Trump earn another term.”
Lynch said he agreed last month to carve out this entire week to travel to all 10 counties on Biden’s behalf, appearing with other surrogates such as House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, former Congressman Paul Hodes, ex-Health and Human Services Commissioner Ned Helms, State Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, and members of the Professional Fire Fighters union that endorsed him.
The tour will include visits in southern New Hampshire to Nashua, Manchester and Salem all the way up to Pittsburg, Dixville Notch and Colebrook along the border with Canada.
“We do about half a dozen events every day. This is harder than I campaigned for myself,” Lynch quipped.
Biden wrapped up a two-day New Hampshire visit of his own on Sunday and likely won’t come back here until after the Iowa caucuses that are next Monday night.
“There’s no question that this is the most important election of our lifetime, and none of us — myself included — can afford to sit on the sidelines,” Lynch said.
“As we enter the final days before the primary, I’m excited to go town to town and door to door, sharing with Granite Staters why I know Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump, rebuild the middle class, and restore the soul of our nation.”
Biden has been picking up support as other rivals exit the race.
Over the last week here, former Cory Booker campaign operative Jim Demers and Hodes, Marianne Williamson's state director, signed on with Biden.
"They really share a lot of the same views; I'm all in for Joe now," Hodes said.
On Monday, former presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., also gave his support to Biden.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has written off doing well in Iowa and had been the only major candidate with events planned here this week.
Gabbard will also get in some skiing at Cranmore Mountain Tuesday according to campaign aides.
Late Monday former Massachusetts Gov. and Democratic hopeful Deval Patrick's campaign confirmed he'll return here Thursday through next Tuesday and make more than 20 campaign stops during that time.
The four U.S. senators in this primary, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, are stuck on Capitol Hill for the impeachment trial of President Trump that’s before the Senate.
These candidates have all been dispatching surrogates here and to Iowa in recent days.
Hollywood actress Ashley Judd returns to the state to campaign for Warren at events in Concord and Manchester Tuesday.
“I support Elizabeth for president because of her plan to end the rancid corruption in Washington that makes government work for the well-connected and leaves the vast majority of Americans behind," Judd said after endorsing Warren. "Elizabeth is brilliant, compassionate, day one prepared and she has a plan for that."
Last Sunday, Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes, survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, were in Manchester for Warren while U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., was in Exeter and Nashua.
Sen. Bennet’s wife, Susan Daggett, and former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste will appear for him here Hampshire this week, and Democratic strategist James Carville will head to the Granite State on his behalf as well according to campaign aides.