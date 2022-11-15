Midterms extremist

Doug Mastriano, a GOP gubernatorial nominee who rejected the results of the 2020 election, attends a rally Nov. 5 in Latrobe, Pa. He was among the election deniers who lost in the midterms.  

 Shuran Huang/Washington Post

Republican Doug Mastriano baselessly denied the results of the 2020 election and fought to overturn them. He had advocated a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and espoused Christian nationalist views as he ran for governor of Pennsylvania. He lost the election in a purple state by about 14 percentage points.

In Michigan, John Gibbs, who ousted a House Republican that voted to impeach Donald Trump in an August primary, was defeated last week by about 13 points. In Washington state, Republican Joe Kent, who similarly felled a GOP Trump impeacher, suffered the same fate when he was projected to lose by a smaller margin over the weekend in a more conservative district.