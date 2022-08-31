Manchester Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani told the Union Leader she was running as a write-in to become the nominee for the vacant State Senate Dist. 16 seat. There are two Republican House members facing off in a GOP primary for this seat Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh is leaving to run for the Executive Council.
MANCHESTER — City Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has agreed to mount a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who is running for Executive Council.
In her first run for elective office last year, Trisciani topped the ticket citywide for he aldermanic seat, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
Since joining the board, Trisciani has focused on the local economy, promoting affordable housing, and advocating for public education.
“These past two years have seen Republicans go to Concord to fulfill an ideological agenda driven by extremists instead of an agenda that benefits everyday Granite Staters,” Trisciani told the Union Leader in confirming her bid.
“This past week, like many Granite Staters I received a staggeringly high electric bill with rates driven by lack of action to bring solar and wind to our electric grid.”
This seat was one of only two of the 24 in the state Senate that Democrats had failed to field a candidate.
They still lack someone to run against Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, who serves in a very GOP-leaning district made up of Derry, Hampstead and Windham.
Trisciani said abortion rights will be a big issue and a defining issue with the two Republican House members also running for this seat, Reps. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, and Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett.
“I have also heard the stories of people in and around Manchester who understand how fundamental it is to protect a person's right to reproductive freedom. Unlike either of my potential opponents in this election, both who voted for New Hampshire’s first abortion ban, I will always protect a person’s right to reproductive freedom,” Trisciani said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said Trisciani would serve as a consensus problem solver.
"She has shown that she is not in office for an ideological agenda but for a practical agenda that will work for all Granite Staters," Soucy said. "We are thrilled that June has decided to run for the New Hampshire Senate and I look forward to working with her during the next legislative session.”
Democrat still likely to be underdog
Yakubovich said he’ll run a clean campaign on the issues against all his opponents.
“I look forward to an honest debate about the issues with any opponent, Republican or Democrat,” he said.
Griffin, the chairman of the House Election Laws and Redistricting Committees, said it’s no surprise to her that a Democrat didn’t emerge until now.
"The Democrats know how difficult it is going to be for them to explain away the mess that President Biden has made of our economy, along with their constant property tax hikes and push for a statewide income tax,” Griffin said.
“That’s why it took them so long to find a candidate to run for this seat. I look forward to discussing our different visions on how to best fight back against Joe Biden’s inflation, high gas prices and high home heating oil costs and preserve the New Hampshire advantage.”
Despite Trisciani’s star power, she’ll still be the underdog against the GOP opponent if she gets the minimum number of write-in votes on Sept. 13 to win the Democratic nomination.
Republican legislative leaders dramatically changed Cavanaugh’s district to make it much more GOP leaning.
The redistricting plan (SB 240) took out two Democratic friendly wards in Manchester along with the towns of Bow and Dunbarton and replaced them with the GOP dominant Goffstown, Raymond and Hooksett.
The changes sealed Cavanaugh's voluntary exit from the seat he held for three terms to instead try and unseat Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, this fall.
Union Leader reporter Paul Feely contributed to this report.