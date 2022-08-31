MANCHESTER — City Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has agreed to mount a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who is running for Executive Council.

In her first run for elective office last year, Trisciani topped the ticket citywide for he aldermanic seat, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.