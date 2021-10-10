All 27 of Manchester’s Democratic state representatives announced Sunday they are endorsing Mayor Joyce Craig’s bid for reelection to a third term in office.
The long list of legislators join the Queen City’s three state senators — Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, Senator Lou D’Allesandro, and Senator Kevin Cavanaugh, all Democrats — who previously announced their support for Craig, who is taking on challenger Republican former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan in a rematch of the 2019 mayoral race.
The municipal general election is Nov. 2.
In a statement, Craig thanked members of the Manchester delegation at the State House for their support.
“Together, we delivered and enacted meaningful policies such as funding Manchester’s schools and community improvement initiatives, directly improving Manchester’s quality of life,” said Craig. “Specifically, when it comes to bringing rail to Manchester, there is a tremendous amount of work ahead and I am confident together we can get it done. I look forward to working with this coalition to support our city.”
State Rep. Matthew Wilhelm, the Senior Assistant Democratic Leader, said in a statement Craig is a “consistent presence in Concord, advocating for public education and commuter rail funding for Manchester.”
“Mayor Craig is not afraid to work with both Democratic and Republican members of the State House to ensure the state is supporting her work to move Manchester forward,” said Wilhelm.
In 2017 Craig — born and raised in Manchester — became the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City. She began her public service in 2007 when she ran for and won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman. She and her husband, Michael Craig, an attorney, have three children, William, Sarah and Kathryn.
Sullivan is a former state representative and served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. She and her husband Buddy have two sons, Seamus and Buddy.
Below is the complete list of Democratic state representatives from Manchester who endorsed Craig early Sunday:
Rep. Jeff Goley, Hillsborough 8
Rep. Diane Langley, Hillsborough 8
Rep. Linda DiSilvestro, Hillsborough 9
Rep. Israel Piedra, Hillsborough 9
Rep. Jean Jeudy, Hillsborough 10
Rep. Pat Long, Hillsborough 10
Rep. Don Bouchard, Hillsborough 11
Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, Hillsborough 11
Rep. Amanda Bouldin, Hillsborough 12
Rep. Andrew Bouldin, Hillsborough 12
Rep. Mary Heath, Hillsborough 14
Rep. Mary Freitas, Hillsborough 14
Rep. Erika Connors, Hillsborough 15
Rep. Josh Query, Hillsborough 16
Rep. Barbara Shaw, Hillsborough 16
Rep. Heidi Hamer, Hillsborough 17
Rep. Tim Smith, Hillsborough 17
Rep. Patricia Cornell, Hillsborough 18
Rep. Willis Griffith, Hillsborough 18
Rep. Ken Snow, Hillsborough 19
Rep. Matthew Wilhelm, Hillsborough 42
Rep. Jacqueline Chretien, Hillsborough 42
Rep. Amy Bradley, Hillsborough 43
Rep. Ben Baroody, Hillsborough 43
Rep. Chris Hebert, Hillsborough 43
Rep. Jane Beaulieu, Hillsborough 45
Rep. Connie Van Houten, Hillsborough 45