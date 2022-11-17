CONCORD — A tight recounted race for a single House seat in Manchester Ward 6 will get a second look next week after Secretary of State David Scanlan made an unprecedented decision.
Scanlan ordered counting for this race to resume Monday afternoon because of “uncertainty” over whether an earlier recount included all the ballots.
Voters on Nov. 8 elected two House members in Hillsborough County District 16 (Ward 6). Republican Rep. Larry Gagne edged Democrat Maxine Mosley for the second spot, 1,820 to 1,797.
After a recount on Monday, Mosley came out on top by 1 vote, 1,799 to 1,798.
State Rep. Will Infantine, R-Manchester, the top vote-getter in Ward 6, questioned the outcome because both Gagne and he lost 22 votes after the recount.
Under a new state law, Scanlan had to order another recount of a different race in the ward.
The Legislature passed the law after the 2020 election, when a forensic audit concluded a fold in some ballots led to a large discrepancy between the votes reported in Windham on election night for state representative and totals after a recount there.
On Tuesday, Scanlan asked volunteers to recount the governor’s race in Manchester Ward 6.
This additional recount found Sununu had 5 more votes than he received on Nov. 8.
Scanlan also said this second recount of the governor’s race found the total ballots cast in Manchester Ward 6 were greater than the number of ballots accounted for during the state representative recount.
“This indicates that some ballots from the Representative District 16 race have not yet been counted at the recount, and therefore the Secretary of State is unable to make a declaration” of a winner, Scanlan said in a statement.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said he had been unaware of Scanlan’s statement and declined comment.
Democratic Party officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Opponent for Scanlan
Later Thursday, former state Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat, announced she would oppose Scanlan for secretary of state when the Legislature makes the choice for the next two years.
“It is no secret. Over the past decade in New Hampshire, our sacred right — the right to vote — has been under attack. New Hampshire has become home to some of the most aggressive attacks on our democracy. I am proud to be running for secretary of state to protect our voters from these attacks and make critical reforms to this office to better serve Granite Staters,” Levesque said.
The announcement came hours after Levesque withdrew a request for her own recount of the Senate District 12 race, which she lost to Nashua Republican Kevin Avard.
In 2018, Levesque became the first person of color to win a state Senate seat.
“Our democracy works best when everyone is included. I will work hard to earn the support of state legislators and every Granite Stater because serving as our next secretary of state will be an honor of a lifetime. I love our democracy and I know we can do better,” Levesque said.
Scanlan, a longtime deputy secretary of state, took over the top job after Bill Gardner, New Hampshire’s longest-serving secretary of state, decided to retire in January.
The full House and Senate will pick a permanent replacement next month.
In a different recount, Scanlan said Thursday he will urge the Ballot Law Commission to open and count 27 absentee ballot envelopes that were never counted in Brentwood.
In a race for state representative there, Democrat Eric Turer had defeated Republican Rep. Melissa Litchfield by 15 votes.
The absentee ballots could alter the outcome of the election and should be counted, Scanlan said.