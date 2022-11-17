Manchester state rep recount goes on
Secretary of State David Scanlan, left, has ordered recounting to continue in a tight state rep race in Manchester Ward 6 due to “uncertainty” over whether all the ballots had been counted.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A tight recounted race for a single House seat in Manchester Ward 6 will get a second look next week after Secretary of State David Scanlan made an unprecedented decision.

Scanlan ordered counting for this race to resume Monday afternoon because of “uncertainty” over whether an earlier recount included all the ballots.