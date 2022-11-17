CONCORD — Manchester Democrat Matt Wilhelm became the House Democratic leader Thursday and called on Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislative leaders to treat his caucus as an equal partner.
During a closed-door caucus and secret ballot, Wilhelm defeated former House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Pembroke, by a vote of 108-85.
On Nov. 8, Wilhelm won his third term in the House. He now represents Wards 1, 3, 10, 11 and 12.
In 2022, Wilhelm chaired the Democratic Victory Campaign Committee, which raised a record $1.6 million in support of Democratic candidates.
Wilhelm ran with State Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, who now will replace Wilhelm as chair of the Democratic political action committee.
Wilhelm said the House caucus would keep working on its policy agenda and prepare Democrats, whether they are in the minority or hold the majority after all House recounts are completed.
The current House makeup is 200 Republicans, 199 Democrats and one House recount that ended in a tie.
“We don’t know what the balance is going to be, but I think it is very clear Democrats are going to be taken seriously in the House,” Wilhelm told reporters after the vote.
“We are going to be the blockade for many extreme (pieces of) Republican legislation that’s coming through the State House.”
Wilhelm said he was optimistic the two parties could work together with the House almost equally divided.
Shurtleff said he spoke with Wilhelm after the vote and pledged his complete support.
“Matt is a good friend and I know he’ll do a great job as our Democratic leader,” Shurtleff said.
“He did a wonderful job as leader of our re-election effort. I know he’ll do as great as Democratic leader or as speaker, whatever it turns out to be.”
The friendly competition for this post was a generational one between Wilhelm, a relatively new Democrat, and Shurtleff, who won his 10th term and has been a leader in the party when Democrats were in the majority and the minority.
“I think there are barriers that exist for young people at the State House to serve. I am really grateful for this opportunity,” Wilhelm said.
House Republicans chose Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, as their nominee for speaker during a closed caucus on Wednesday afternoon. No Republican opposed Sherman.
The full House will meet Dec. 7 on Organization Day and will select the speaker to preside for the next two years.
The House picked Sherman as its speaker in January 2021 after Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died a short time after being chosen.
Democratic leadership backed Wilhelm
Simpson said this will be an historic session.
“So many challenges lie before us, and, with them, so many opportunities to improve the lives of hardworking Granite Staters,” Simpson said in her own statement.
“I am filled with optimism and resolve at the work ahead, and a deep well of gratitude for those who helped get us to where we are today.”
Many in the existing House Democratic leadership went with Wilhelm in this race, including former Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, Deputy Democratic Leader Mary Jane Wallner of Concord and Democratic Leader Pro Tem Karen Ebel of Newbury.
On the eve of the vote, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., signaled his own support for the Wilhelm-Simpson ticket.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the new leadership is prepared for the job.
“These are unprecedented times in the New Hampshire House, and they call for unprecedented leadership. I have no doubt that is exactly what Reps. Wilhelm and Simpson will bring to the table in their new roles,” Buckley said in a statement.
Wilhelm grew up in Nashua, graduated with a B.A. at Plymouth State and a Master’s degree from the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy.
He spent a decade in the non-profit sector, joining City Year New Hampshire as an AmeriCorps team leader.
He and his wife, Jody have two young children, Ben and Rosie.
Wilhelm urged Sununu to work with Democrats when he prepares his next, two-year state budget plan in February.
In this campaign, House Democratic candidates ran aggressively against many provisions in the last state budget, including a ban on third-trimester abortions, taxpayer-paid tuition support for parents of parochial and religious school students and a ban on teaching about discrimination in public schools.