CONCORD — A self-financed entrepreneur, a state representative, and a former news anchor and investigative reporter formally launched their Republican primary campaigns for federal office Thursday.
The two top politicos on the November ballot — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Maggie Hassan — will be the last major candidates to make it official Friday on the final day of filing.
Among Senate GOP hopeful Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln and 1st Congressional District rivals Tim Baxter of Seabrook and Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Baxter made the most breaking news.
If elected, Baxter vowed not to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if Republicans take back control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections.
“I am the only candidate with the guts to say I am going to vote 'no' for Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House. We don’t need more corrupt politicians running the House,” said Baxter, 25.
He didn’t suggest a House GOP conservative who he would support over McCarthy.
“Kevin McCarthy is not that guy and the other candidates in this race, they know that, but they just don’t have the courage to fight back against him,” Baxter said.
Last Monday, McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., announced they were backing 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford in this crowded GOP primary.
A one-term House member, Baxter claimed to be the only “proven conservative fighter” in this primary and mocked Mowers for claiming that he’s going to easily win this primary.
“I think there are people, whether they’re just coming from D.C., New Jersey or Massachusetts, they think they can just buy an election,” Baxter said, alluding to Mowers, who is a New Jersey native who moved here in 2014.
Baxter said Mowers has “never won an election before, so a dose of humility would be appropriate for him.”
Experience factor
Huff Brown said she has the “life experience” to win the GOP primary and defeat two-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, having worked three decades in television news and serving with husband Scott Brown, who was President Donald Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand and before that, a U.S. senator.
“I know what it is like to dig for the answers, to get to the truth and that’s what is needed in Washington,” said Huff Brown, 55.
“I started this morning at 4:30 with the lobstermen down on the docks. Nobody is going to be able to outwork me in this race.”
Huff Brown said inflation, especially rising gas prices, is the most pressing issue in this race, though cracking down on illegal immigration at the border is critical to keeping illegal drugs from coming up into New Hampshire.
Her granddaughter, CeCe, sat on Huff Brown’s lap while she signed her candidacy papers.
Huff Brown said her concern about a future for the next generation of Americans moved her to run.
“I am worried about the direction of this country. I know what it looks like to live in a country that is Socialist; I don’t want that for America, I don’t want that for CeCe,” Huff Brown said.
“I want them to have the opportunities that Scott and I had.”
Joining Scott and Gail Huff Brown for the ceremony was their daughter, Ayla, a successful, country music recording artist who said she’s expecting her second child “any day now.”
Pulling up at State House in a rig
Manshanarami chose a unique way to file his candidacy, driving up in the cab of a semi-tractor trailer he parked outside the State House in the pouring rain Thursday morning.
He got his commercial driving license after he got a seat on the board of directors of Werner Enterprises, one of the nation’s largest trucking firms.
“I thought I should learn what it was like to be on the front lines of this business and that has been my approach with everything I have done,” he said.
The son working-class immigrants from India, the candidate showed off the U.S. citizenship papers of his parents that his father recently gave to him.
“I have lived the American dream, I have had opportunity that frankly I don’t think others in other countries have had,” he said.
Manshanarami said he would work to make federal government operate more like a business and believes it starts with bringing more accountability, transparency and competition to all its activities.
While he’d work to cut the budget and end deficit spending, Manshanarami said federal spending has a role to play in spurring business innovation.
“I think we can and should have an investment cycle that creates the next generation of business successes in the country and here in the Granite State,” Manshanarami said.
“We should seek investments that generate returns and not handouts.”
As an example, he would favor spending “tons” in taxpayer-paid research to complete the process of fusion that he said could return the U.S. to energy independence.
Asked if there was an issue U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has worked well on, Manshanarami said he couldn’t come up with one.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley had a dismissive reaction to Manshanarami, referring to the fact he’s only lived in the state a short time before this campaign.
“Welcome to New Hampshire,” Buckley said.