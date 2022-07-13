CONCORD — A successful Lincoln entrepreneur is hoping his first commercial will set him apart in the crowded Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Vikram Mansharamani’s debut ad, viewed in advance by the Union Leader, follows his journey from the son of working-class Indian immigrants to becoming a national leader on global finance.
“I am not worried about being someone; I want to do something for the people of New Hampshire,” Mansharamani said at the close of the ad on social media platforms starting Thursday and, in the coming weeks, on cable and network TV outlets.
This is Mansharamani’s first run for elective office.
He lacks the establishment ties of Senate President Chuck Morse or the experience of retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who got more than 40% in a GOP primary run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Mansharamani said his story as a global finance watcher in these uncertain economic times will uniquely appeal to voters and help him win the Sept. 13 primary and beat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who seeks a second six-year term.
“I am not a career politician, and I haven’t spent my life looking for some office for which to run,” Mansharamani said about his ad.
“Politicians care more about being someone than doing something. Not me,” said Mansharamani, speaking directly to camera for the entirety of his ad. “I’m a first-generation American; the son of two working-class immigrants. I pumped gas at my dad’s station and flipped burgers.”
The ad cites his authorship of his books, “Think For Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in an Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence” (2020) and “Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst” (2019) and his four college degrees from MIT and Yale.
Mansharamani has hired a stable of veteran campaign consultants to advise him including Manchester operative Mike Biundo, his associate Derek Defresne, and Rob Varsalone, an adviser to former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and ex-GOP Gov. Craig Benson.
At the end of the ad on social media, Vikram’s wife, Kristen Mansharamani, makes a cameo appearance.
“And you have a lovely wife and kids too,” she quipped.