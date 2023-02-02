Gov. Brian Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp, who beat back Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger in last year's GOP primary before going on to win November, further distanced himself from the former president by telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he expects a “wide-open primary that showcases the successes of Republican governors and the work of other conservative leaders.”  

 Hyosub Shin

As former President Donald Trump steps up his comeback bid, some of the state’s most prominent Republicans are raising urgent concerns about whether he can retake the state — let alone the White House — in 2024.

Dozens of elected officials, conservative activists, current and former party leaders, and state GOP members surveyed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are reluctant to embrace Trump — and more enthusiastic about an alternative who could be a stronger rival to President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump speaks

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a March rally for Georgia GOP candidates at the Banks County Dragway in Commerce. Trump backed numerous candidates in the GOP primary, many of them challenging Republican incumbents, and nearly all of them went down in defeat.  