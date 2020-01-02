Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire campaign staff but is not suspending her campaign.
Former Rep. Paul Hodes, who had served as Williamson's New Hampshire state director on a consulting basis, said he learned of the layoffs from Wiliamson's campaign manager, Patricia Ewing. Ewing did not answer a telephone call Thursday.
The layoffs were effective Dec. 31, Hodes said, and included Williamson's New Hampshire staff.
"We had a mighty staff of two," Hodes said.
Hodes said he is no longer part of the campaign.
Williamson, a 67-year-old California educator and author, will still appear on the Feb. 11 Democratic primary ballot. She filed her candidacy papers on Nov. 4.
Williamson most recently campaigned in New Hampshire on Dec. 18. Her campaign events have yet to draw more than a few dozen supporters. A December poll found she was the top choice for 1 percent of likely primary voters.
When Williamson filed to appear on the primary ballot, she said she was optimistic New Hampshire voters would embrace what she described as her “radical truth-telling” agenda and plans for a federal department for peace, a new agency devoted to children and dramatic improvements in addressing climate change and in the delivery of health care.
