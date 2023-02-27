Williamson says her 'radical truth telling' agenda will sell
Buy Now

California teacher and author Marianne Williamson adjusts her coat at a rally outside the State House in Concord in this November 2019 file photo.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader/

Author and activist Marianne Williamson said she will campaign in South Carolina, New Hampshire and the site of the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, after she formally declares herself the first Democratic presidential challenger to President Biden's reelection next Saturday.

"President Biden is doing his best to help people survive an unjust system. A Democratic president should be doing much more," she said in an interview Sunday at a Washington coffee shop. "We need to offer people more than the alleviation of their stress. We need to offer fundamental economic reform. Nothing short of that will beat the Republicans in 2024."