Governor Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal

Governor Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal having a good laugh while speaking to the media on taxiway Sierra at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2022. 

 Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen/The Republican

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult.

Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.