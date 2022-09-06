Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Massachusetts, where a candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump is vying against a more centrist rival in the Republican primary and Democrats are picking a nominee for state attorney general in a race that has divided the two U.S. senators and other party leaders in the deep-blue state.

The Bay State is the only place in the country holding primaries the day after Labor Day, and voting there marks the beginning of the end of the primary season. With intraparty contests in all but a handful of states complete, both parties have begun campaigning across the country with an eye on November, clashing over inflation, crime, abortion rights and the records of President Joe Biden and his predecessor.