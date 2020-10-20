After a scheduled third and final debate with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Republican Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner on Wednesday said voters deserve at least two more.
The retired Wolfeboro lawyer said Shaheen could name the time and locations before the Nov. 3 election.
"Senator Shaheen ducked questions, gave non-answers and generally spent our past three debates misrepresenting her shameful record of inaction in the Senate," Messner said in a statement.
"After 12 years as our senator, what has she really accomplished? Very little, given her allegiance to her party bosses and the special interests pouring out-of-state money into her campaign."
Shaheen, through her campaign spokesman, declined to debate again.
"During the first two debates, Colorado Corky denied pre-existing conditions exist, and last night he doubled down on his support for jailing doctors who provide medically necessary abortions and fumbled basic New Hampshire geography,” Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement.
“New Hampshire voters have seen enough. Corky will have a chance to debate again if he decides to run for office back home in Colorado."
The two answered questions at forums sponsored by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, New Hampshire Public Radio and WMUR-TV.
Because of Capitol Hill conflicts, Shaheen joined the WMUR debate remotely from Washington, D.C., while Messner was in the Manchester TV studio.
The WMUR debate turned ugly Tuesday night, with both Shaheen and Messner accusing each other of lying about their views on COVID-19, abortion rights and national security.
Shaheen said Messner has been such an apologist for President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the novel coronavirus that he refused to criticize Trump for suggesting people should inject themselves with bleach to treat it.
“He said, ‘Oh, that’ was just aspirational. That’s not aspirational. That’s just downright dangerous,” Shaheen said during the debate on WMUR.
Messner fired back, “Don’t make up facts about me. Don’t make up facts about what I have said.”
Shaheen countered, “You said it. I didn’t.”
Messner closed with, “This isn’t Washington, D.C. I am an outsider. I speak the truth."
The Shaheen campaign said Messner made the comment about bleach treatment during a radio interview last April. Trump later said the comment was made in jest.
"I think that, you know, as we know, President Trump sometimes talks in aspirational ways that, you know, that, to give hope perhaps and that’s who he is.... I think overall he’s done a really, really good job with this," Messner said.
Then it was Messner’s turn. He accused Shaheen of saying in 2017 that she supported keeping troops in Syria because the U.S. would have few casualties.
“She said we can keep them there at a minor cost, only a few soldiers getting killed. Let me tell you, I take that personally,” said Messner, whose two sons attended West Point.
“Moms and dads out there: You don’t want a U.S. senator who thinks losing a few soldiers is OK to keep a few troops there.”
Shaheen denied making that statement.
She said keeping troops in Syria would not be a big hit on the Pentagon budget and was important for our national security and in the fight against jihadists.
“I would never say that losing our troops was acceptable, and he knows that,” Shaheen said.
Messner asked Shaheen if she would withdraw from the race if he could prove that’s what she said.
Shaheen declined to answer.
The Messner campaign provided a YouTube video of Shaheen being interviewed by NBC-TV's Andrea Mitchell.
“We should keep the force that we have for the relatively minor costs in Syria because it is exactly what we should be doing in some of these areas, partnering with others on the ground," Shaheen said.
"The Kurds have taken most of the casualties. Very few Americans have died, thank goodness. And for us to walk away from that and to leave at risk so many of the people who worked with us is just unforgivable."
If elected, Messner said he supports withdrawing troops from Syria and putting a close to “endless wars.”
Shaheen said keeping troops there and in Afghanistan was our defense against terrorists attacking the U.S.
Fight over abortion rights
Shaheen said Messner opposed legal abortion even in cases of rape and incest and supported putting doctors in jail who perform the procedure.
“I think that is out of the mainstream of the people of New Hampshire,” Shaheen said.
“He doesn’t know me, he doesn’t know my record, he doesn’t know our state the way people need to.”
Messner criticized Shaheen for voting against the so-called Born Alive Act.
“If a baby survives an abortion, then it’s entitled to the same medical care,” Messner said. “She is for passive infanticide. That is extreme.”
Shaheen declared that was “absolutely wrong,” that infanticide already is illegal under federal law.
“The legislation he is talking about would have put into law what is already illegal but it would have gone beyond that. It would have jailed doctors who would perform abortions. Again, that is what my opponent supports, that is outside mainstream New Hampshire values,” Shaheen said.
Earlier Tuesday, Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, were two of five Democrats to break ranks and support an extension of the Payroll Protection Program that gives loans to support business payrolls during the pandemic.
The 57-40 procedural vote was largely meaningless because U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership have opposed stand-alone bills.
Shaheen for 'bigger' relief package
Shaheen said she’s for a “much bigger” relief package, including more grants for hospitals, expanded COVID-19 aid and assistance for schools, state and local governments.
“It needs to be a big package to help give the relief that people need,” Shaheen said.
Messner said Shaheen should have supported the Senate GOP alternative of $500 million six weeks ago and she made struggling businesses and workers suffer while playing partisan politics
“I am afraid of COVID; I think we all should be afraid of COVID,” Messner said.
“It is a virus, it is deadly, we should be careful but we should not be frozen in fear. We should be balanced and live our lives.”
According to independent polls, Shaheen, 73, has led Messner, 64, by a significant margin throughout this race.
Shaheen seeks to win her third six-year term.
In 2008, she became the first woman in American history to get elected as both governor and U.S. senator of her home state.
Messner has never held elective office and spent much of his adult career building a national defense law firm based in Denver, Colo.
He bought a vacation home in Wolfeboro about 12 years ago. When he retired from the firm, he said he moved to the state permanently in 2018.