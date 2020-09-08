Wolfeboro trial lawyer Bryant “Corky” Messner held on to defeat retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham Tuesday night.
The fight between the two Republicans in the U.S. Senate primary was expensive and at times testy.
This may be what Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek was talking about during a rally at a downtown Manchester hotel Tuesday when he said everyone in the party needs to get behind Tuesday’s winners.
“At the end of the night, whoever the winners are, that is our ticket and those are the people all of us are going to support,” Stepanek said.
“The goal from this point is to win in November.”
With 93 percent of the vote counted, Messner led Bolduc, 51-to-42% and declared himself the winner late Tuesday..
Messner won several wards in Manchester and Concord along with Jaffrey and Seabrook. Bolduc won a ward in Laconia, where he was born, along with the towns of Alstead, Epping and Sanbornton.
"Granite Staters are tired of career politicians and Washington bureaucrats. They deserve a U.S. senator committed to individual liberty and economic freedom, a political outsider who understands how to revitalize our economy and bring common sense and New Hampshire values to the issues we face," Messner said in a statement.
"This November's election is critical to this state and this nation, and I look forward to working with President Trump to keep America great."
And Messner stressed, “We are not going to celebrate; we are going to unify.”
Early Wednesday morning, Bolduc conceded, but in a statement he did not endorse Messner.
"(The) Voters have spoken and I respect their decision. While I do have serious concerns about the corruption and disproportionate influence of money and outside interests in this process, I'm grateful to have had the chance to speak with so many wonderful people in our state and I'll never forget those who supported our campaign," Bolduc said.
Messner faces off against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who is seeking a third six-year term this November.
The personal biographies of the two candidates became a major source of friction.
Messner, 63, only moved to New Hampshire full-time a year ago, though he had purchased a vacation home on Lake Wentworth in 2007.
“I’ll live here in New Hampshire forever,” Messner said, adding he had spent a decade supporting conservation projects here.
Bolduc, 62, vowed to “hold myself accountable” to Granite Staters.
“I come from here, born and raised here. I am the New Hampshire native,” Bolduc declared.
Before the polls closed Tuesday, Shaheen, 73, of Madbury, said she had agreed to three debates, one televised on WMUR, a second broadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio and a third hosted by the White Mountain Economic Council.
“There are significant differences between my opponents and me,” Shaheen said.
“It is my strong hope that whoever wins the Republican primary will immediately agree to join me in your debate and the two other open debates so that Granite Staters can compare our records on the issues.”
Her campaign manager said the choice would be striking.
"When it comes to making a difference for New Hampshire, she gets the job done, and her record stands in sharp contrast to Corky Messner, a Colorado transplant who moved here to try to buy himself a Senate seat, and is promising policies that will hurt Granite Staters, including ending health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions – even in the middle of a pandemic," Harrell Kirstein said in a statement.
A West Point grad, Messner served as an Army Ranger and was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. A native of Altoona, Pa., Messner started his own legal defense firm in Denver, Colo. and built it into a national business with 100 lawyers and multiple offices across the country.
He retired from the business last year and spent more than $4 million of his own money in this race.
Supporters of Bolduc had warned Shaheen would beat the “carpetbagger” Messner, as she did in 2014 in a race with former Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, who moved here permanently a short time before challenging her.
Bolduc was in the U.S. Army for 33 years, with 10 foreign deployments, five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
He was one of the first troops sent to Afghanistan after the 9-11 attacks and was part of a horseback-riding team that beat back the Taliban.
Trump endorsement
President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Messner was one of the major flash points in the campaign.
In response, Bolduc initially said “party bosses” and the “super-wealthy” were trying to substitute their judgment for that of 1st District voters.
Bolduc soon clarified that the president was free to endorse who he wanted but voters would reward him.
Bolduc was outspent by up to 5-1 in the race, though he raised more in personal donations than Messner.
The Senate Conservatives Fund backed Bolduc a year ago, and the candidate won over many individual veteran leaders, along with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
Among the GOP leaders backing Bolduc were Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas and former Manchester Mayor Ray Wieczorek, as well as former House Speaker Doug Scamman.
Those supporting Messner included four state senators and about 30 state representatives, along with former House Speaker Bill O’Brien of Nashua and 2019 Manchester mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan.
‘Pansies’ comment
A month before the primary, Bolduc attracted the criticism of some gay rights groups when his digital ad contained what they claimed was a homophobic slur.
“I didn’t spend my life defending this country to let a bunch of liberal socialist pansies squander it away,” Bolduc said.
Later he defended the term as referring to liberal Democrats who were “weak.”
Throughout the race, Messner largely ignored Bolduc and kept his focus on Shaheen, attacking her as a former governor who became more wealthy after moving to Capitol Hill.
Bolduc and Messner shared similar positions with Trump on the key issues of the day, supporting a crackdown against illegal immigration, more restrictions on legal abortions and a tougher trade stance with China.