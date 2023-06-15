US-NEWS-FBI-INVESTIGATES-DEVELOPERS-PAYMENTS-MIAMIS-2-WA.jpg

Mayor Francis Suarez straddles the doorway to his office at Miami City Hall.

 Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez announced he is entering the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, joining a crowded GOP field looking to challenge former president Donald Trump.

Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday night with the Federal Election Commission to launch a presidential campaign, and on Thursday morning he released a campaign video titled, "I'm Running."