FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances onstage after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. 

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is alleging that her Republican political opponent in the November elections orchestrated a conspiracy with a state lawmaker and a lawyer to break into voting equipment in a hunt for evidence to prove former president Donald Trump’s false voter-fraud claims.

FILE PHOTO: Republican candidate for Attorney General of Michigan Matthew DePerno reacts as he is recognized by former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. 

The charge that Nessel’s Republican challenger, Matt DePerno, was involved in a potential felony is outlined in a petition filed by Nessel, a Democrat, seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to continue the investigation. The petition notes that DePerno has emerged as “one of the prime instigators of the conspiracy,” creating a conflict of interest for her office to take the case further.