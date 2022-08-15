Supporters of former president Donald Trump

Supporters of former president Donald Trump gather for a rally at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing in October 2021 to demand a forensic audit of the 2020 election.  

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne did not expect anyone to ask for her township's voting machines.

The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she had overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff's deputy and investigator were in her office, asking her about her township's three vote tabulators, suggesting that they somehow had been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.

A voter casts an absentee ballot

A voter casts an absentee ballot during early presidential election voting in Detroit in October 2020.  