Mike Pence with Matthew Bartlett
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Nashua native Matthew Bartlett on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after speaking at a Politics & Eggs series event at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

A spokesman for former vice president Mike Pence's campaign denied reports on Monday that the Republican had filed to run for president in 2024, responding to an apparent hoax after screenshots of a Federal Election Commission posting began to circulate.

"Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," Devin O'Malley wrote on Twitter. When reached for comment Monday, O'Malley confirmed his tweet and added, "You'll have to reach out to the FEC for answers about the filing."