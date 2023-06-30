MOMSFORLIBERTY

Tina Descovich, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, poses for a portrait inside her home with her dog, Coco, in October 2021. 

 Zack Wittman/Washington Post

A month ago, the Southern Poverty Law Center declared Moms for Liberty an "extremist group" devoted to spreading "messages of anti-inclusion and hate."

This weekend, five Republican presidential candidates - including front-runner Donald Trump and his leading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - plan to take the stage at a Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia, highlighting their conviction that educational issues will mobilize their base in the 2024 election. It also signals how polarized education politics have become - and spotlights the veneration with which conservatives now regard Moms for Liberty, a group that didn't exist three years ago but which today boasts more than 100,000 members across 44 states.