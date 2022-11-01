Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks with Stephen Rasche of Canterbury, a U.S. Army veteran, during a stop at Stark Brewing Co. in Manchester Tuesday. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said Hassan’s bipartisan work led to achievements while he’s chaired the Senate Veterans’ Services Committee.
MANCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said he’s campaigned for only two colleagues while appearing at three events Tuesday for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
At the Stark Brewing Co. with veteran activists, Tester said Hassan often worked across the aisle to improve services for those who served in the military.
Tester, who is not a veteran, chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
Hassan’s support was pivotal in passing the PACT Act that helps veterans who were victims of toxic substances while serving their country, Tester said.
“Our job in the next Congress, is oversight. We passed the bills, they know what the congressional laws are, but now we need to make sure the VA (Veterans Administration) delivers for our veterans,” Tester said.
During a brief interview, Tester, a three-term senator, said he was optimistic the Democrats would retain control of the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a struggle but I think we’ll be OK,” he said.
The Senate race between Hassan and Republican nominee Don Bolduc has now been labeled a toss-up by some. Bolduc, a retired brigadier general, had trailed Hassan by double digits after he narrowly won the Sept. 13 GOP primary.
Hassan told reporters she always thought this racewould be close, noting she first won the seat by only 1,017 votes when she unseated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua in 2016.
“This is a very purple state and people are assessing each candidate but I also think it’s really clear Don Bolduc keeps trying to misrepresent his own record,” Hassan said.
“While Senator Hassan continues hiding rather than explaining her votes for high inflation, soaring gas prices, and high crime, she is thumbing her nose at the voters she is seeking to represent. Momentum is hard to get and even harder to stop, and we are taking nothing for granted this last week of the campaign,” said Bolduc campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini.
Hassan said it was appropriate for her to close the final week of the race with an ad highlighting her differences with President Joe Biden, who remains unpopular in the polls.
“They’re independent problem solvers and they expect their senators to be the same way,” Hassan said of New Hampshire voters.
“I am always going to stand up for New Hampshire and disagree with my president when he’s wrong whether it’s the withdrawal from Afghanistan, his administration’s need to have much more security at the southern border to his FDA director nominee who I felt was too closely aligned to the opioid manufacturing industry.”
Earlier this fall, Tester campaigned with first-term Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, who faces his own, tough battle from Republican nominee Blake Masters.
”The beer was good but the company was even better,” Tester quipped.