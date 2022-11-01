Montana senator makes rare political stop to help Hassan
Buy Now

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks with Stephen Rasche of Canterbury, a U.S. Army veteran, during a stop at Stark Brewing Co. in Manchester Tuesday. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said Hassan’s bipartisan work led to achievements while he’s chaired the Senate Veterans’ Services Committee.

MANCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said he’s campaigned for only two colleagues while appearing at three events Tuesday for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

At the Stark Brewing Co. with veteran activists, Tester said Hassan often worked across the aisle to improve services for those who served in the military.