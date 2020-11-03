After a campaign season filled with fiery rhetoric and protests, Seabrook Town Moderator Paul Kelley was pleasantly surprised by what he saw when voters hit the polls in his town.
“The thing that I’m most pleased about? Everybody, in my mind, has been very civil with each other, courteous and very respectful,” he said as voters streamed into the Seabrook Community Center.
Several police officers were on hand, but they only had to intervene once by Tuesday afternoon when a voter tried to carry a presidential campaign sign inside the polls.
In many communities, voters began lining up long before polls opened and braved a biting wind chill as they waited in lines that snaked around school buildings, town halls and other voting locations.
For some, the wait was a matter of minutes, but many others spent hours in lines in which mostly masked voters tried to stand 6 feet apart to keep their distance.
While communities reported record numbers of absentee ballots this year, voters still came out en masse.
The Secretary of State’s Office predicted long lines and a record turnout of more than 800,000 voters casting ballots in person and absentee.
Voters in Derry began lining up as early as 5 a.m. — two hours before the polls opened.
Raymond saw 1,000 votes cast within the first 90 minutes after voting began. Town Moderator Wayne Welch said he hoped the town would have enough ballots but if not it would print more.
Long lines greeted voters in Exeter.
“We’re moving as fast as we can,” Exeter Town Moderator Paul Scafidi said.
Exeter received as many as 4,500 absentee ballots this year and was expecting at least another 6,000 voters to show up in person; a total of approximately 9,500 ballots were cast in 2016.
“I’ve been doing this for 28 years, and I’ve never seen this turnout for absentee ballots,” Scafidi said.
In Hampton Falls, which has just over 2,000 registered voters, Assistant Town Moderator Lindsay Lewis expected a more than 75% voter turnout. Nearly 1,300 voters had cast ballots, which included more than 500 absentees, by Tuesday afternoon.
Democrat Suzanne Roberge, 35, was among the Hampton Falls voters who backed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“It’s really sad to see the way our country has gone. We need some good values put back into the world,” she said.
Wearing a red jacket that represented his support for Republican candidates, Raymond voter Tim Benjamin, 44, would make no election predictions.
“Honestly, I have no idea. I don’t think anybody does,” he said.
Benjamin expects it will likely take days before final results are known in the presidential race.
“I hope people are patient,” he said.
Republican voter Sarah Day, 35, said she felt “100%” confident that President Donald Trump would win reelection.
“Promises made, promises kept,” said Day, a former Independent who voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 but felt he “didn’t come through with anything” and divided the country.
Nina Darisse, 36, of Raymond, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 as a Republican, but has found Trump more appealing over the past four years and decided to support him this time around.
“I don’t like the energy of the Democrats right now,” she said.
Exeter Independent voter Shawn Peters, 28, was the opposite.
He supported Trump in 2016, but voted for Biden this time.
“I think Biden’s not really going to do what I want, but ultimately he’s less of an embarrassment to our country,” said Peters, who also supported Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s reelection bid.
Linda Allen, a 65-year-old independent voter from Exeter, also voted for Biden and Sununu.
“There’s been so much turmoil and so much chaos. I think we’re all tired,” she said.
Voter Ariel Couture, 29, stood outside the Raymond polls with her signs supporting Biden and other Democratic candidates.
She said she was feeling “optimistic” about the election, but she also remembers what happened four years ago.
Seabrook Republican Shawn Keaton, 53, is hoping Trump gets a second term and said he fears the country would be “screwed” if Biden wins.
“I think the ‘Squad’ worries me. I think they’re going to run. I think he might be just a figure and the real president is going to be Kamala, and that scares the hell out of me. I don’t think he can get the job done, to be honest,” he said.
This was the first time 18-year-old Lizandro Rodriguez had the chance to vote.
He chose Biden.
“I’m just hoping for more of a change,” he said.
Republican Wendy LaSalle, 56, said waiting in line at the Exeter polls was “a bit much” with the chilly wind, but she didn’t mind.
“It’s a privilege to be here,” said LaSalle, who voted straight Republican.