CONCORD — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc’s big lead in the polls for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination shrunk but his support was still enough to hang onto a narrow victory in Tuesday’s primary with state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
The two top candidates took turns winning communities as the returns came in Tuesday night, with Morse taking the town of North Hampton and wards in Manchester and Concord while Bolduc won Merrimack, Fitzwilliam and Stratford.
Morse had won Manchester by 442 votes, but Bolduc beat Morse by 412 votes in Merrimack.
But around 2 a.m., Morse conceded as the Stratham Republican Bolduc continued to hold onto a lead of nearly 1,500 votes and roughly 1.3%.
"It’s been a long night & we’ve come up short. I want to thank my supporters for all the blood, sweat & tears they poured into this team effort," Morse said.
"I just called and wished all the best to @GenDonBolduc. The focus this fall needs to be on defeating Maggie Hassan."
After Morse's statement, Bolduc declared victory.
"We’re one step closer towards defeating @SenatorHassan, flipping the Senate and bringing an outsider to DC to fight for Granite Staters!" Bolduc said on his Twitter account.
With 86% of the vote counted, Bolduc led Morse, 46,029 to 44,785.
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith was solidly in third with 11.7% of the vote to 7.5% for Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani and 4.4% for Durham bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton. The rest went to the six other, little-known candidates who were on the ballot.
Bolduc's win struck a blow for grassroots politics since he raised less than $1 million, not even 3% of what Sen. Maggie Hassan has already raised for her own reelection bid.
“Granite Staters are looking for a change. They are looking to get rid of corrupt politicians they see as part of the problem that put us in this situation,” Bolduc said Tuesday afternoon before the polls closed.
Bolduc overcame big money and the politically powerful by spending more than three years on the campaign trail during his two runs for the U.S. Senate.
“Look at how we did this, building from the bottom up, building it from the bottom up with the people and from God,” Bolduc said.
“I am the guy who can serve you, come hell or high water, down in Washington, D.C.”
Hassan had only token opposition from Paul J. Krautmann of Keene and John Riggieri of Concord, who have done little campaigning since they signed up to run last June.
She received 93% of the early vote.
“I’m proud of having been rated by an independent organization as the most bipartisan senator and by another group cited as one of the five senators who most votes against her party,” Hassan said during an interview Tuesday.
Bolduc avenges 2020 primary loss
Even this narrow win for Bolduc, 60, avenged his defeat in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump endorsed his primary opponent, Wolfeboro trial lawyer Corky Messner.
“Granite Staters are looking for a change. They are looking to get rid of corrupt politicians they see as part of the problem that put us in this situation,” Bolduc said.
Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Morse, a longtime personal and political ally, and spent most of Tuesday campaigning with him at the polls in large towns that were also Republican strongholds like Salem, Derry and Bedford.
The surprise in this race was that former President Donald Trump chose not to try and influence it with his own endorsement.
Sununu said when Trump called him last week he lobbied for Morse but Trump ultimately decided to sit this one out.
After Trump endorsed Messner in the 2020 primary, Bolduc sharply criticized him.
Conversely, Morse had endorsed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and not Trump in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary here in 2016.
Prior to the outcome, Morse, 61, predicted he’d pull it out, but said Tuesday he had no regrets about this campaign, including his decision not to criticize Bolduc, the front-runner.
“No matter what happens, we are all going to come together behind the winner at the Unity Breakfast on Thursday,” Morse said.
Most rivals faced a short campaign season
Unlike Bolduc, Morse and the other three major Republican candidates had less than nine months to put a statewide campaign together.
That’s because they all waited for Gov. Sununu to make his decision last November not to try and beat Hassan and instead to seek a fourth two-year term as governor.
“The one thing I understand about politics is that it’s hard work, driving out the vote, I’ve been at it since January,” Morse said.
This race attracted an unprecedented amount of outside money including nearly $10 million during the final two weeks to try and influence the outcome.
A Super PAC with ties to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent more than $5 million on ads with nearly $2 million of that spent to warn voters that Bolduc had “dangerous” views that made him unelectable as the GOP nominee.
The Senate Majority PAC tied to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spent more than $3 million labeling Morse as “just another sleazy politician.”
Sununu said all five major GOP candidates could beat Hassan and that Democratic leaders will regret their attempts to interfere in this race.
“They are going to get extreme candidates being elected in November because people are angry with inflation, angry with this White House,” Sununu told Fox News Tuesday.
“I think this strategy is going to massively backfire this fall.”
Smith, 45, tried to cast himself as the alternative, a conservative fighter who McConnell can’t control but will do battle with liberals on Capitol Hill.
“They are trying to buy our Senate seat, and I’m not beholden to anyone down in Washington. I’m going down to Washington to fight against the swamp, fight against the corruption and fight for the people of New Hampshire,” Smith said.
Mansharamani, 48, said he’s a successful businessman who would bring a fresh approach in working to balance the federal budget, reduce inflation and allow America to better compete with China economically.
“We are hoping to get enough momentum to close the gap and end up on top here,” Mansharamani said during an interview at the polls Tuesday.
Fenton, 50 gave his own campaign $1.6 million, but spent far less than that.
Fenton said on Tuesday if elected he would work to “stop pollution” but doesn’t trust the government to come up with plans to reduce the threats from climate change.
“I don’t trust the people who brought us ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ to try to regulate the temperature of earth,” said Fenton.