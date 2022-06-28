DURHAM — Most New Hampshire voters are confident their ballots were accurately cast in 2020, but Republicans were evenly split on the matter, according to the latest poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
When it comes to voter fraud, only 22% believe it’s a serious problem in New Hampshire, but that is more than twice the percentage as the country as a whole.
These findings are timely as Secretary of State David Scanlan has created the Special Committee on Voter Confidence amidst his concern that many more citizens here are less sure about the accuracy of election returns.
Scanlan said he has invited UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith to speak to the committee about his survey work on the topic at a meeting next month.
The panel’s next meeting is July 7 at the State Archives Building in Concord.
On the 2020 election, 63% said they were “very confident" and 20% were “somewhat” confident. Only 15% were not confident about the results and the other 2% were unsure.
Among Republicans, however, 29% were very confident the election was fair while 29% were “not very” or “not at all” confident it was.
Democrats (95%) and independents (71%) overwhelmingly thought the 2020 election was run well in New Hampshire. Going forward, 57% said they were very confident that the 2022 midterm election here would be fair as well.
As for the election itself, 83% said it was easy to vote, 15% said it was very or somewhat difficult, and the other 2% had no opinion.
Director Smith said the views of voters about fraud in New Hampshire elections have not changed since the 2020 election.
As for voter fraud nationally, 47% said it was a problem nationally, 52% did not think it was and the other 1% was unsure.
FITN backing goes up here
Smith said support for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary has edged up in this latest poll.
Among all surveyed, 55% want to keep the state’s status as holding the first primary at least seven days before the next one, 36% were neutral on the idea, 4% opposed it and 5% were unsure. In a July 2021 poll, 46% of those surveyed backed the state’s lofty status every four years on the presidential primary calendar.
UNH also asked likely voters whether they thought the state Supreme Court had fairly resolved the fight over congressional redistricting. The justices approved a new map that moved five small towns from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd District to comply with population changes from the 2020 U.S. Census. The court stepped in after the Republican-led Legislature and Sununu could not agree on a map. On this question, 49% said they thought the court’s solution was fair, 29% said it was unfair and 22% did not have an opinion.
The poll surveyed the views of 944 likely voters online from June 16-20. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%, UNH officials claim.