Pence brings 2024 exploratory campaign to N.H.
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets guests at the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy dinner in Concord Tuesday night. He was the keynote speaker.

CONCORD — Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a frontal assault on the Biden administration’s domestic policies Tuesday night as he appeared to edge closer to a 2024 Republican run for president.

“The confidence and pride that long ago was synonymous with the American spirit has given way to theater and national angst,” Pence said in remarks at the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy’s Libertas Award Dinner at the Grappone Conference Center.