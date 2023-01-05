N.H. Dems, leg leaders reject DNC demands over 2024 primary
CONCORD — Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley and top legislative leaders from both parties urged the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee Thursday to abandon their plan to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

These letters are an official response and flat rejection to the DNC panel’s demand that New Hampshire Legislature either repeal its first-primary state law or risk having its contest pushed back even further on the 2024 nominating calendar.