CONCORD — State Democratic leaders vow in two years they will add to their “victories” from this week’s midterm election and take control of all the levers of power at the State House in 2024.
Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed Thursday voters had set a record for a non-presidential election year with 626,823 casting ballots, shattering the previous mark of 582,000 set in 2018, the midterm election under former President Donald Trump.
The final number came in well above Scanlan’s forecast that 591,000 would vote.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester, House Victory Campaign Committee Chairman Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, all said redistricting blocked their hopes to flip those bodies to Democratic control.
Republicans retained their margins on the Executive Council (4-1) and state Senate (14-10).
House Democrats did pick up 19 seats in the 400-member House, but fell short of the majority with a split of 203-197 in favor of Republicans.
An assortment of recounts next week for a number of House seats will confirm the final political makeup.
“We are extremely well positioned to reclaim the majority in the next election cycle,” Soucy said of the Senate.
Warmington said all four first-time Democratic candidates for council seats did much better than had been expected.
“Our outstanding candidates ran the best races possible but could not overcome the deeply gerrymandered districts,” Warmington said.
Wilhelm said House Democrats ran a campaign targeting nearly 100 seats to convince voters to reject the actions of the House on key issues that matter to working families.
“We plan to make good on that promise” to seek changes in public policy, he said.
Elliot Gault, executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, said the Democrats fell short despite spending record amounts.
“Democrats spent a record amount of money to lose. Their New York and California donors will be asking for a refund,” Gault said.
A better relationship?
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said the House had experience working with a narrow majority since Republicans had a 213-187 advantage after 2020.
“I would also like to congratulate my Democratic colleagues on their victories. It is my sincere hope that we can develop a better working relationship in the near future,” Osborne said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry said Thursday he looked forward to reaching bipartisan solutions.
“Congratulations to all our Representatives-Elect, and welcome to the New Hampshire House. Their hard work and long hours paid off,” Sherman said in a statement.
“Everyone’s passion for this state and their communities was evident this last election cycle, and with close margins, I look forward to the opportunity to work closely together. Let’s keep New Hampshire moving in the right direction.”
Wilhelm said House Democrats stand ready to cooperate but vowed his members would not compromise in their opposition to restrictions on legal abortions, taxpayer aid to private schools and against the law that could punish teachers for discussing discrimination in the classroom.
“I am hopeful there can be constructive dialogue. We are going to stand firm in our values. Granite Staters sent a message that is very clear. They don’t like the idea of right-wing extremists running the State House,” Wilhelm said.
“We are in a strong position regardless of who has the majority. We are excited to usher in a new era of leadership in the state and recognize that we are equal players.”
In response, Osborne said he hoped House Democrats would meet Republicans halfway.
“Rather than stopping, I certainly hope Rep. Wilhelm and his caucus will decide to join Republican efforts to reduce energy prices, taxes, and cost of living for Granite Staters,” Osborne said.
Absentees decline
As for Tuesday’s vote, absentee balloting fell back below 10% of the vote in the first general election since the COVID-19 pandemic.
State lawmakers passed a special law for the 2020 election, allowing anyone who feared getting the virus to ask for and get an absentee ballot.
Nearly a third of all voters cast ballots that way, by far a record.
For this year, election returned to the prior law that limits an absentee ballot only to voters who sign an affidavit that they couldn’t get to the polls because they are disabled or would be out of the state on Election Day.
Scanlan said the overall vote total may change slightly because state officials are awaiting “updates” from Bartlett, Candia, Fitzwilliam, Swanzey and Wakefield.