N.H. Dems insist they'll take the State House in 2024
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley, top right, said Democrats are on course to win the majority in the Legislature and Executive Council in 2024. Appearing with Buckley Thursday were from top left, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee Chairman Matt Wilhelm and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, both of Manchester.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — State Democratic leaders vow in two years they will add to their “victories” from this week’s midterm election and take control of all the levers of power at the State House in 2024.

Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed Thursday voters had set a record for a non-presidential election year with 626,823 casting ballots, shattering the previous mark of 582,000 set in 2018, the midterm election under former President Donald Trump.