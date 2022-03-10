CONCORD — The House of Representatives voted by a 25-1 margin to snuff out the campaign that sought to ask voters in New Hampshire if they wish to secede from the United States.
The 323-13 vote against the proposed constitutional amendment (CACR 32) was the first by any state legislative chamber on submitting to a statewide election a binding decision that a state should declare its independence, according to State Rep. Brodie Deshaies, R-Wolfeboro, who did extensive research on this question for the House State-Federal Relations Committee.
“This is a historic moment, not just in the state of New Hampshire, but in the United States of America,” Deshaies said.
Other state legislative bodies have opined on the question but only through non-binding resolutions, he said.
State Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, said the cause would eventually prevail once Americans come to realize that U.S. over-reliance on foreign countries to finance its debt has led this country to become what he called “absolute despotism.”
“This national divorce is going to happen; it is inevitable and we have an opportunity to get ahead of it,” said Santonastaso, one of seven House Republicans to co-author the plan.
“If it were unconstitutional for a state to secede, this prohibition would have been included in the original Constitution and it wasn’t.”
State Rep. Timothy Smith, D-Manchester, got emotional in expressing his opposition as a descendant of John Smith who fought alongside George Washington and another in his family tree who fought during the Civil War.
“This is a bill to destroy the United States…that is beyond shameful, that is beyond disgraceful and it is a stain on the entire state that we have to entertain this,” Smith said.
The 13 in supporters of this question about whether to turn New Hampshire into its own "sovereign nation" were all Republicans, 12 males and one female who came from six of the state’s 10 counties.
Some seized on small GOP foothold
Some Democrats harped on this sliver of support in the GOP ranks.
“Have any of your colleagues decided who is going to run for President of New Hampshire?” Rep. Nicole Klein Knight, D-Manchester, had mocked one GOP opponent of the idea.
House Democrats opposed the question, 156-0, while House Republicans came down, 165-13, against it.
The House and Senate each must vote by at least a 60% super-majority to put a constitutional amendment before voters.
It takes a two-thirds vote from the electorate for that amendment to pass.
For more than a year, supporters of this cause have had a website that offered 81 different reasons why New Hampshire should be independent.
Outside the House chamber, supporters handed out flyers that said, "CACR 32 is not a vote on secession. It's a vote to allow the people to decide."
“How can anybody say the words of the Declaration of Independence are un-American?” Santonastaso added.
“This is not a fringe idea.”
Deshaies warned House members that if they supported this proposition, they would be violating their oath of office to uphold the state and federal Constitution.
Rep. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook, urged lawmakers not to cower at such comments and stand up for their beliefs.
“Rebellion and insurrection are violent actions that stand in sharp contrast to the deliberative, thoughtful and cordial process brought by sponsors and supporters of this amendment,” Abramson said.
“No member of this body should be threatened with retribution for their vote today.”
Acting House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua lamented the issue getting this far.
“The fact that this bill was even debated on the floor is a disturbing window into the current state of the Republican Party, especially, equating this to the former Soviet Union and the conflict in Ukraine is despicable and disrespectful to millions suffering from this unprecedented invasion,” Cote said.
When Abramson had asked if the Ukrainians had the right to independence from Russia, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, ruled the comment out of order.