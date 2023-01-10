U.S. House Republicans hold conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) departs after a Republican conference meeting on Capitol in Washington Jan. 10, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Rep. George Santos (R), who has admitted to fabricating key details of his biography, is the target of a new ethics complaint filed by two of his Democratic colleagues in the New York congressional delegation, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman.

In a letter to the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday, Torres and Goldman detail discrepancies in Santos's biography -- saying he misled voters about "his ethnicity, his religion, his education, and his employment and professional history, among other things" -- and in his financial disclosure forms.