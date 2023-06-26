NASHUA — Just over two years ago, Nashua native Mark Gallant told a Zoom audience that he had been working on his candidacy for mayor “for about a year now,” and he and his supporters had already established “a ground game and (were) moving it forward.”

Three years later, a few days before last week’s deadline to file for the corner office seat at City Hall, Gallant turned in the required paperwork at the city clerk’s office, thereby joining former Nashua police officer, firefighter and alderman Mike Soucy in challenging Mayor Jim Donchess, who is seeking his third term.