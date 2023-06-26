NASHUA — Just over two years ago, Nashua native Mark Gallant told a Zoom audience that he had been working on his candidacy for mayor “for about a year now,” and he and his supporters had already established “a ground game and (were) moving it forward.”
Three years later, a few days before last week’s deadline to file for the corner office seat at City Hall, Gallant turned in the required paperwork at the city clerk’s office, thereby joining former Nashua police officer, firefighter and alderman Mike Soucy in challenging Mayor Jim Donchess, who is seeking his third term.
Now that there are three candidates, a primary election will need to be held so voters can choose the two candidates who will face off in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
The primary will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12. The filing period for candidates for all other city offices on the Nov. 7 ballot opens Tuesday, Aug. 29, and closes Friday, Sept. 8.
Gallant, who turned 59 on Sunday, said he’s been winding down his company, ACG Electric, Alarm & Security, so he can “spend most of my time dedicated to this campaign,” he said Monday.
“I have a good plan in place to take care of my customers,” he added, so “when the citizens put me in the corner office I’ll be ready to serve them.”
Throughout his 41 years as an electrical contractor, Gallant said he’s “gotten to know a lot of people in the city,” a number of whom are city employees.
In conversation, he said, many people have shared their thoughts about city affairs, which in turn prompted him to offer up his intentions should he win the race.
“They said, ‘well, if you feel that strongly about it, why don’t you run?’ So here I am.”
Part of the reason Gallant said he decided to run is his growing concern over the “polarizing” nature of present-day politics — even at the city level.
He cited as an example a conversation with a supporter he called “a prominent business owner,” who “was all in for me” and offered to drum up the petition signatures necessary for Gallant’s candidacy.
“The next day he called me and said he’d rather work “behind the scenes for me,” citing his concerns over potential backlash if someone other than Gallant wins the election, Gallant said.
“That shouldn’t even exist ... it shouldn’t be tolerated,” he said, referring to what he called the “polarizing” nature of today’s political climate.
Another way Gallant said he plans to bring his message to the citizenry is through a weekly radio show that will run Tuesday mornings from 8-9 a.m. on Nashua’s WSMN.
The show “will allow people to get to know me, how I think about certain issues ... people should have a clear vision of the vast differences between us, so they can make an informed decision,” he said, referring to Donchess and Soucy.