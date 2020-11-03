The country’s widening political divide had many Granite Staters on edge as election results poured in Tuesday night.
“You just don’t know how these swing states are going to go — Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania. You just don’t know,” said Peter Kelley, 69, who held a sign for Biden/Harris outside the Webster School in Manchester. “2016 made Democrats nervous, and I am nervous.”
Republican Tammy Simmons of Manchester seemed more confident, wearing her blue “Trump 2020” hat outside the Parker-Varney School on Manchester’s West Side.
“I am not nervous, but I don’t think I would bet a beer on it,” she said of a Trump victory in New Hampshire. “I know a ton of people who didn’t vote for him four years ago who are voting this year.”
The battle between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has elevated unease on both sides as the pandemic upended traditional campaigning in the months before the election.
At a crowded rally at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Oct. 25, Trump calmed few people by declaring the biggest threat to this year’s process was “fake ballots.”
Many wondered whether the final result would be drawn out as in 2000, when a recount in Florida — and a Supreme Court decision — delayed word of Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush’s upset victory over Vice President Al Gore by more than a month.
Another historic tally was predicted for this election, with multiple states announcing it will take at least a couple of days to get official counts. Eyes seemed to go to Pennsylvania, where the candidates spent significant time campaigning in the days before the election.
With the polls favoring Biden in New Hampshire, Kelley said he was “cautiously optimistic” about victory here. He worried about voter suppression and the role of the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.
“Not to mention just outright cheating, which is possible, or foreign actors getting into our voting system,” Kelley said.
Simmons, who previously served as a GOP state representative and appeared on this year’s ballot, remembers going to bed in 2016 not knowing who the next president would be. She expected the same this year.
“If certain states go for either Biden or Trump, we might have a presumed winner tonight,” she said.
She thought Republicans would do well, especially in New Hampshire, but didn’t go as far as to say Trump would win a second term.
“I don’t know,” she said. “It is hard to know how people feel in other states. It does seem perplexing that he can have so much enthusiasm on the ground and so many people turning out to his rally continually and not have votes.”
As cities across the country prepared for civil unrest, with businesses in some even boarding up windows, Manchester police said they had a plan in place to “ensure the safety of all citizens” in the state’s largest city.
As of early evening, Manchester police reported no problems at the polls.
Just after 1:45 p.m., about 30 people at the McLaughlin Middle School in Manchester were in line to register to vote — typical of a general election, said Ward 6 moderator Louise Gosselin.
“The lines were out the door,” said Gosselin, of the polls between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. “It was really busy, busy, busy.”
Voter traffic remained steady after the initial rush. The ward received more than 1,700 absentee ballots in its first delivery.
“We’ve had some busy times, but I really think this is unprecedented,” said Gosselin, who has 30 years experience working the polls. “I don’t ever remember it being like this. I remember 2008 being really busy.”
Simmons didn’t plan to stick around at the polls for the results, even for her own race.
“Because of the absentee ballots,” she said. “They brought in four trays of absentee ballots, and most of those won’t get checked off the list until after the polls closed.”
Many from both the Democratic and Republican parties volunteered as poll watchers.
At 6:30 p.m., two people came to Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center polling location to observe, but declined comment saying they were with the Trump campaign.
Nearby at the Carol M. Rines Center polling location on Elm Street, a man from the New Hampshire Democratic Coordinated Campaign watched the polls there. He deferred comment to a spokeswoman for the group.
Robert Kliskey, 24, who is running as a Republican state representative in Manchester, said he he is nervous, but is optimistic for a Trump victory.
“In a perfect world, he would win, but again I don’t live across the country,” he said. “I think the polling today is very positive I think there is a great turnout for Republicans nationwide. I am hoping it was able to close the gap of the polls and I think it could give him and electoral win in key states.”
He hopes Americans will come together, “but there are bad apples on both sides” of the aisle.
“Win or lose we just have to come together and realize we are not each others enemies, we’re fellow neighbors and brothers,” he said.
Many have decided to become more politically active amid the division, including Jennifer Vattes, 46, of Manchester, who held signs for Biden at the O’Neil Youth Center.
“I don’t think anything good has come out of the Trump administration, except that I am standing here now,” she said. “Four years ago, and every opportunity since I was 18 I have voted, but I’ve never done anything more than that. I could not let this election go by feeling like I didn’t give it everything that I personally could to make a difference.”
Vattes hopes a winner is declared as soon as possible.
“I think Trump will fight it as much as he sees an opportunity. He’ll take it as far as he possibly can,” she said. “I don’t think Joe Biden will back down.”
She planned to watch the results come in on TV.
“I will definitely have a beverage or two,” she joked.