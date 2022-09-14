Bedford Polls

A woman fills out a ballot as people make their way to vote during Primary Day at Bedford High School on Sept. 13, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Town election staff were counting votes late into the night Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, with local officials attributing later state primary results to a growing body of state election regulations, and a somewhat higher-than-usual number of write-in candidates on voters' ballots. 

In July, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a new law that requires vote-counting machines to automatically spit back ballots where the voter appears to have voted for too many candidates, and election officials are supposed to put those ballots with "overvotes" aside for a hand count. The measure was inspired by the audit of a 2020 race in Windham, where older vote-counting machines misread an errant fold through absentee ballots as a mark for a state representative candidate.