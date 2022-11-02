In an open Florida congressional seat that was redrawn to tilt more Republican, Anna Paulina Luna is running as a self-described "pro-life extremist" and stolen-election believer who frequently appears on far-right talk shows hosted by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the misinformation blog Gateway Pundit.

Mike Collins, who's running for a safe Republican seat in Georgia, falsely claimed in a Twitter video while carrying an assault rifle that Trump won the state in 2020, and has spoken on behalf of defendants being prosecuted for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In a Facebook post last year, he said he told a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, "Hold the line now, help is on the way."