CONCORD — Voters may register to vote by mail for New Hampshire elections if concerns over COVID-19 are why they do not wish to sign the paperwork in person, according to a new legal opinion.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald have said the risk of the novel coronavirus calls for loosening up the requirement in state law that voter registration business has to be done at the city or town clerk's office.
"Registrants who are unable to register to vote in person because of illness from COVID-19 or because they fear registering in person may expose themselves or others to COVID-19 may use absentee registration," Gardner and MacDonald ruled.
Those seeking to register to vote by mail must request by mail, email, fax or phone to be sent these voter registration forms.
Once the voter receives the forms, they still must have someone witness signing those documents.
The state's top election official and prosecutor earlier this spring advised that COVID-19 was a "disability" under election law to allow anyone to cast an absentee ballot in the primary election this September and the general election in November.
Final election spending report is in
Meanwhile, the Special Select Committee on Election Security completed its 22-page report to Gardner with recommendations on how to spend the $3.2 million federal grant New Hampshire received under the CARES Act in March.
The committee predicted that due to COVID-19, there will be a sharp increase for those who seek to vote without having to go to the polls.
"Notwithstanding the existence of in-person voting at both elections, there will be a significant -- perhaps massive -- increase in absentee voting," the committee report concluded.
"Notwithstanding the existence of in-person, same-day registration at both elections, there will be a significant increase in absentee registrations by mail."
State election officials are also changing the process for independent voters to retain their status after voting in a primary election.
The traditional practice requires these independents after voting to sit at a table and sign a form to retain their status.
Gardner and MacDonald advised local officials that they should instead hand to these independent voters this form when they are given the ballot.
All polling stations will be equipped with a separate ballot counting machine to process these forms, officials said.
The select committee listed these priorities for spending the federal grant money: accounting firm's audit of the grant; personal protective equipment for poll workers; prepaid postage for absentee ballots to publicize these new election procedures; additional polling place costs; a hotline for the secretary of state's office to field calls from local officials and voters and leasing of additional ballot-counting machines.
More ballot-counting machines may be needed
The committee report said the high number of absentee ballots may require leasing additional vote counting machines for poll workers to timely finish their work on election night.
Current law does not allow local election workers to start counting absentee ballots until two hours after voting has begun on election day.
The committee suggested that two-hour waiting period should be waived for this election.
The report also urges local election officials to consider setting up remote sites where residents prior to election day could come and safely drop off an absentee ballot.
The committee does not recommend the state send an absentee ballot to every voter. The report concludes the mailing would likely be sent to many voters who had changed their addresses and it also would be unfair to independent voters because the state would not know which primary ballot these voters intended to cast.