Phil Hatcher and his wife moved to New Hampshire from the Midwest in 1986, and soon got a taste of what makes the state's first-in-the-nation primary so special to the people who live there.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson gave their young daughter a pat on the head at an event during his 1988 presidential campaign, before placing fourth in the state. During the 1992 presidential primary cycle, Hatcher attended his first house party, where former California Gov. Jerry Brown was the guest of honor.