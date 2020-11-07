Minutes after news outlets declared that former vice president Joseph Biden had won the presidency, members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, Democrats all, called for healing and unity.
U.S. Rep. Anne Kuster was the first to issue a statement just before noon, saying, “We have pushed through four long years of division, and it is time for us to come together as Americans to rebuild our nation and pave a better path forward.”
Acknowledging those who were disappointed in the election results, Kuster said, “Regardless of who you voted for, we must face our shared challenges as one people."
A minute later, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was out with a statement congratulating Biden and saying, “We need to heal the deep divisions in our country and I know President Biden will work tirelessly to unite all Americans.”
“There is so much work that needs to be done that necessitates bipartisan cooperation, such as helping families and small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, making health care more affordable, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, tackling climate change and providing treatment to those suffering from substance use disorders,” Shaheen said. “Granite Staters want to see progress to move our State and country forward — I’m ready to get to work.”
State Rep. Fred Doucette, an early supporter of Trump and one of his campaign's New Hampshire co-chairs, said he thought the election was far from over. With ballots still coming in, and legal challenges to come, Doucette said he thinks Trump could very well still be re-elected.
"Depending on what gets uncovered in these challenges, we may be looking at a different outcome," Doucette said. "The legal process eeds to play out, and more importantly, the democratic process needs to play out.
Sen. Maggie Hassan also congratulated Biden and Harris, noting “how fitting it is that 100 years after women won the fight for suffrage, we finally have a woman Vice President of the United States of America.”
Hassan said there’s a lot of work ahead to contain the pandemic and get the economy back on track, and she said Biden “will work hard to unite our country as we confront these challenges and more.”
“I look forward to working with the new administration and members of both parties to forge bipartisan common ground and get results for our state and country," Hassan said.
Local Republicans who opposed Trump's rise said it will take a long time for the Republican party to adjust to Trump's loss.
Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn, who had been chair of the state Republican party in 2016, said she felt optimistic about the future of the country. "I feel relieved we've come to this party of the process at least, in a peaceful and constitutionally-appropriate," Horn said. "Every vote deserved to be counted, and it will be."
Fergus Cullen, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chair and early opponent of Trump, said he was relieved.
"But this is not the repudiation of the president many of us thought was important," Cullen said.
Cullen said the "de-Trumpificaiton" of the Republican party will take a long time, longer than it would have if Biden had won with a larger margin of electoral college votes.
"It's still going to be a tough couple of years to work things out," Cullen said.
Horn too said she was less optimistic about the future of the Republican party.
"Trump himself will continue to be a danger," Horn said. "The Republican party, in its efforts to preserve and continue what he has done, will be as well."
Horn said the Lincoln Project's work would continue.
"As long as the influence of Trumpism is in the U.S. Senate and House, and other elected bodies of this country, there is work to be done," Horn said. "The influence of Donald Trump will not go away quickly."
Cullen said he thought people who vote in Republican primaries will continue to prefer populist, divisive candidates like Trump, and Republican candidates will keep running in Trump's image for years to come.
"Trump has changed the landscape forever," Cullen said. There would be no going back to the Republican party of 2008 — before Trump, before the populist Tea Party movement. "It's going to be different forever."