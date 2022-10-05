U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on Sept. 10, in Laconia.

 Scott Eisen/Getty Images/TNS

Political watchers have turned their eyes to New Hampshire, where it seems the campaign of a relatively unknown Republican is presenting far more of a challenge than the incumbent Democrat was expecting, with control of the U.S. Senate on the line.

“Over the next eight weeks of the general election, (Senate Leadership Fund) and the (National Republican Senatorial Committee) are slated to spend a staggering $30 million dollars against Senator Hassan,” Aaron Jacobs, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan’s campaign manager, said in a memo to donors last week. “While many predicted national Republican groups would cancel their ad reservations once Bolduc won, they have done the opposite.”