CONCORD — The re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., will begin airing its second TV ad, this one on her work to try to lower prescription drug prices.
Titled, “Worth Winning,” the commercial is about Hassan’s bipartisan legislation in 2019 that convinced the Senate Finance Committee to embrace a bill to punish drug companies that raised their prices more than inflation.
“Taking on Big Pharma is a fight worth winning,” Hassan declared.
The Union Leader received an advance copy of this new ad that is airing on media outlets statewide.
The legislation alluded to in the ad would have imposed a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors in the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit, saving them more than $30 billion.
The reform would have also cut Medicare spending by $100 billion.
It would have saved taxpayers across the country another $3 billion by closing a loophole that allows drug companies to overcharge states for drugs in the federal Medicaid program.
The Trump White House as well as AARP, the Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing, and Patients for Affordable Drugs Now all endorsed the measure.
Hassan’s bill failed to pass the full Senate, but the committee vote in support of it made national news.
In 2019, Hassan helped pass legislation to keep pharmaceutical companies from denying patients access to cheaper generic drugs.
Last year, she joined a successful effort to make it easier for citizens to get cheaper generic versions of drugs treat conditions like cancer, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.
“Lowering costs for families starts with getting prescription drug prices under control,” Hassan said in the ad.