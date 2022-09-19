New billboard going up in Manchester

Jack Shields of Penacook appears on a new billboard going up in Manchester this week, courtesy of the national Freedom From Religion Foundation.

 Freedom From Religion Foundation

Jack Shields isn’t a bit apprehensive about having his smiling face splashed across a billboard over Manchester’s busy Elm Street.

“I’m an atheist and I vote,” proclaims the billboard, purchased by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national nonprofit organization famously promoted in a TV commercial by Ron Reagan, the son of former President Ronald and Nancy Reagan.