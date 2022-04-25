CONCORD — A leading House Republican proposed a new congressional redistricting plan Monday that carved a new seat out of the Interstate 93 corridor, putting both Democratic incumbents in the same district.
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster of Hopkinton and Chris Pappas of Manchester already are running again in 2022.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a three-term Republican, and top Democrats criticized the plan, which will formally be presented to the House Special Committee on Redistricting at a Wednesday hearing.
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said I-93 is an “obvious community of interest,” and it makes sense to group all towns along it to form a new 1st Congressional District.
The 2nd Congressional District would consume the northern third of the state and include the entire Connecticut Valley down to Vermont and an eastern stretch of the state that includes the entire Seacoast and border with Maine.
In the 2020 election, the Republican candidate for Congress won 50.5% of the votes in this new 1st District, said Berry, who serves on the redistricting panel and has played a significant role in drafting House GOP plans.
“The election would have been decided by 300 votes. That’s what I call competitive,” Berry said during an interview.
In Berry’s plan, the population difference between the districts is less than five people, and eight of 10 counties remain intact.
The current map splits towns in five counties between the two districts.
No residency requirement
The U.S. Constitution requires members of Congress be at least 25 years old and have lived in the country for at least seven years, but they merely have to reside in the state, not necessarily in the district.
“I did not factor in incumbents or candidates in building the districts,” Berry said.
A short time after Berry released his proposal, Sununu said in a statement it fell short of his criteria.
"The people of New Hampshire are counting on the House Special Committee on Redistricting to deliver a map that holds our incumbents accountable and keeps our districts competitive. We are still not there,” Sununu said.
Last month, Sununu said he would veto a redistricting plan that had the support of the House and the state Senate because it would make it too easy for each party to win one congressional seat every two years.
In response, Sununu came up with his own proposal. On Friday, he conceded it lacked enough support on the House committee, in part because the population deviation was about 1,300 between the two districts.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester and a member of the redistricting panel, urged the committee to reject it Berry's proposal.
“This latest proposal is another non-starter that doesn’t pass the smell test. We have been clear. The governor has been clear. New Hampshire voters deserve two competitive congressional districts,” Wilhelm said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said he thinks the goal was to promote Matt Mowers, the 2020 GOP nominee.
“Rather than allow a competitive Republican primary in CD-01, this new iteration of gerrymandered maps is the latest desperate attempt by double voting Matt Mowers and his NH GOP allies to secure the nomination so he can run yet another failed campaign against Congressman Pappas,” Buckley said.
Many GOP candidates already running against Mowers in the 1st Congressional District primarily live in towns that would be in Kuster's 2nd District.
The upper border of the 1st District in Berry’s plan is Gilford, where Mowers lives.
Berry leveled out the population between the two districts in his plan by keeping Nashua in the 2nd District
“I get a kick out of people who say going from Portsmouth to Keene you would be going from one district to another,” Berry responded.
“If you drive on I-93 today, you go from one district to another five times.”