CONCORD -- By a single vote, the New Hampshire Legislature created new and separate districts for the three Strafford County commissioners that will force two Democratic incumbents to run against each other in 2024.
Republican legislative leaders have used their majority power for months to keep this bill (HB 75) alive after an evenly divided House committee voted in February to retain an identical measure (HB 270) for further study.
The House voted, 186-185, Thursday to endorse a Senate-passed map that would end Strafford County's distinction as the only one of 10 counties without specific districts for commissioners.
“Our county, Strafford County, is entitled to the same election process that every other county enjoys,” said state Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, who is the bill’s prime author.
The vote was by division, rather than a roll-call vote, which means individual votes were not identified.
Later in the day, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he voted to break a tie on an unrelated bill (HB 275) that also passed 186-185.
Packard does not vote while presiding over the House unless it is to break a tie.
State Rep. Laurel Stavis, D-West Lebanon, said these new districts should have been taken up in 2021 when the Legislature redrew the lines of all election districts to come into compliance with the 2020 Census.
“Regardless of what you have been told, HB 75 is a redistricting bill, and redistricting, according to the rules, only happens once every 10 years,” Stavis said.
“Why now, when redistricting is over, are we back at it again?”
Turcotte said legislative legal counsel have said this plan is constitutional because it creates new districts rather than redraws old ones.
In 2021, Turcotte served on that Special House Committee on Redistricting.
“The decision was distinctly made not to include this in the redistricting process because it would have simply muddied the waters,” Turcotte said.
"Judging by what we have seen today, that view looks to be pretty accurate."
The plan also passed the state Senate along partisan lines, 14-10, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition.
Seven counties elect commissioners by district. The Carroll and Sullivan County commissioners also represent the entire county but each commissioner must live in his or her own carved-out district.
No word from Sununu
The legislation now heads to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu, who has not weighed in on the matter.
Last year Sununu spoke out early and often about his opposition to House GOP plans to change the state’s two congressional districts.
Ultimately, Sununu vetoed two versions of congressional redistricting, and the New Hampshire Supreme Court made New Hampshire the only state in the nation last year where justices rather than legislators completed the process.
Democratic legislative leaders have not ruled out suing over this law and planned a news conference for Friday morning to further protest.
“Rigging districts for partisan gain breeds distrust among voters and is not the New Hampshire way,” Stavis said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “I strongly encourage Governor Sununu to veto this unwarranted, partisan power-grab.”
By party registration, Strafford County is the second-most Democratic in the state.
Strafford County Republicans charge that running countywide gives all the power to the cities of Dover, Rochester, Somersworth and the large town of Durham at the expense of Republican-dominated but smaller towns such as Milton, Middleton and Barrington.
Under the final bill, the new districts would be:
• District 1: The towns of Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Wards 1, 5, and 6 of the city of Rochester, and Wards 1-5 or the entire city of Somersworth;
• District 2: Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the city of Dover, and the towns of Durham, Lee, and Rollinsford and;
• District 3: The towns of Barrington, Madbury and Strafford and Wards 5 and 6 of the city of Dover, and Wards 2, 3 and 4 of the city of Rochester.
If Sununu signs this bill, 40-year incumbent Commissioner and Chairman George Magleras of Dover will have to run against fellow Commissioner Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford in District 2.