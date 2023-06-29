By a single vote, new Strafford County commission districts survive
The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted, 186-185, to split the three Strafford County commissioners into separate districts in the 2024 election. Currently they all run countywide.

Here, State Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton, spoke in support of the proposal before a Senate committee last month.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- By a single vote, the New Hampshire Legislature created new and separate districts for the three Strafford County commissioners that will force two Democratic incumbents to run against each other in 2024.

Republican legislative leaders have used their majority power for months to keep this bill (HB 75) alive after an evenly divided House committee voted in February to retain an identical measure (HB 270) for further study.