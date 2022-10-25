Study: Young, new voters lagging behind other targeted states
Only one in seven in New Hampshire who are turning 18 years old in 2022 have registered to vote in the Nov. 8 election according to a new report. Here, Alicia Rainville shows her daughter, Evelyn Watts, 4, how to put the ballot into the machine after voting in the 2021 municipal election in Manchester.

 Allegra Boverman

CONCORD — Voter registration among 18-year-olds in New Hampshire’s largest communities varies widely and lags far behind other metropolitan areas in the U.S., according to the new report from a nonpartisan group.

As of a month ago, Keene (3.5%) and Manchester (5.5%) had the lowest voter registration among this age group while Portsmouth (19.4%) and Lebanon (20.2%) were the highest of the 10 largest communities in New Hampshire, The Civics Center surveyed in its report.