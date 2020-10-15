BEDFORD — The nation's largest lobby for small business and 100 leaders from New Hampshire supported the bid of Republican Matt Mowers of Bedford in the 1st Congressional District race.
Mowers noted the National Federation of Independent Business endorsed U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., during a 2014 run for the Executive Council seat he held before becoming a congressman.
“Chris Pappas has let New Hampshire small businesses down. Pappas campaigned saying he would be an independent voice and an advocate for small business but once he got down to Washington, Pappas voted with Nancy Pelosi to raise taxes and pass job-killing legislation that would hurt New Hampshire's small businesses," Mowers said in a statement. "In contrast, I’ll be a strong advocate for New Hampshire small businesses, fight for lower taxes and always put Granite State families first.”
In 2018, the NFIB also endorsed Republican Eddie Edwards of Dover, the GOP nominee for this seat who lost to Pappas.
Kurt Strandson, a small business owner from Manchester, said Mowers will oppose tax increases.
“At a time of economic uncertainty during a global pandemic, the last thing Granite Staters need is another tax hike from Washington. We need someone in Congress like Matt Mowers who is going to fight for middle class families and hardworking small business owners.”
Other business owners backing Mowers include Bill Greiner of Bedford with Primary Bank, Tom Boucher of Bedford with the Great NH Restaurant Group, Jeremy Hitchcock of Manchester with Minim and Daniel and Renee Plummer of Portsmouth with Two International Group.
Last week, Pappas announced his own small business advisory council, which included several dozen business supporters, including some Republicans.
Pappas said in response to COVID-19, he worked to help create the Payroll Protection Program that helped save more than 200,000 jobs in New Hampshire.