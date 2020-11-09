CONCORD – New Hampshire’s election recount season began with little hostility or partisan rancor.
“This is democracy in action; this is how we ensure that everyone is comfortable with the outcome,” Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said.
The first of 16 state recounts Monday confirmed state Sen.-elect Gary Daniels’ victory.
Last week, Daniels won the Senate District 11 race by 159 votes, 17,493 to 17,334 for Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst.
The recounted victory margin was 39 votes smaller than the 198-vote win that Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office certified following the election.
“I want to thank you all for working such a long day,” Chandley said to volunteers after the recount, which took eight hours to complete.
Volunteers for both parties and state officials adhered to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks, frequently using hand sanitizer and limiting the number of people who actually handled the ballots.
Maintaining social distancing was a challenge with about three dozen people filling up the research room on the first floor of the State Archives Building in Concord for the first recount.
Upstairs, teams of volunteers on Monday afternoon were recounting votes in Nashua Ward 7.
That recount confirmed the victory for Democrat Melbourne Moran Jr., who won the third House seat from that precinct over Republican Charlie Hall.
New technology used
Last summer, Gardner’s office obtained optical scanners, which meant recount teams could inspect each ballot on a monitor rather than from just inches away. Gardner said Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan led the effort to use federal money to obtain the technology, which made the recounts safer while dealing with the risk of COVID-19.
“It seemed as if many of the volunteers liked looking at the ballots this way,” Gardner said.
Former state Sen. David Boutin, a Hooksett Republican, has worked on many recounts after elections every two years.
“I actually think it made the count go a little bit faster, or at least it felt that way,” Boutin said.
Scanlan said he worked with the agency’s IT staff on how to reduce ballot-handling.
“We purchased a prototype, tested it out and it really looked like it would work well,” Scanlan said. “We’re thinking this might be how we do all recounts in the future.”
Democrats sought recounts on behalf of three incumbent senators: Chandley, Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, and Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, noted Chandley’s loss was the closest race of the three.
“I would hope the Democrats, once they saw these results, might decide not to go forward with some of the other recounts,” Bradley said.
Soucy said there were results they wanted confirmed in each of the races.
Of the 16 races to be recounted, eight making the request were Democratic candidates and eight were Republican.
Among 12 House races to be recounted, Democrats initially won eight of them.
The 16th race to be recounted is Executive Council District 5, which Milford Republican Dave Wheeler won over incumbent Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli.
The recounts are scheduled to run through Nov. 18.
Gardner confirmed that three overseas ballots came in by mail to Merrimack town offices on Election Day but inadvertently were not delivered to the polls and counted on election night.
Those ballots did not figure in the recount.
Gardner said if the race had been close enough, the Ballot Law Commission could have been called upon to count those votes.