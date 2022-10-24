N.H. voters have a history of picking off incumbents in midterms

Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said even after spending $30 million, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. is “not out of the woods yet” in her battle with Republican nominee Don Bolduc.

CONCORD — Thanks to fickle swing voters, New Hampshire has a 20-year history, with one exception, of sacking at least one incumbent for federal office during midterm elections.

With the next one looming in 15 days, U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan, R-N.H., and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu all hope angry and financially insecure voters don’t decide to send a message by replacing them.

Conservatives won in GOP primary, face a different electorate in the general

Steve Marchand, a former, two-time candidate for governor, said all three congressional Democrats will win in part because Republicans picked nominees too far out of the mainstream to win a general election in this swing state.
Challengers face different road maps to victory
Greg Moore, state director of the Americans for Prosperity, said Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt of Hampton will beat U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., due to the strength of her campaign and voters’ anger over soaring inflation.