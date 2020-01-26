MERRIMACK -- With just two weeks until the Feb. 11 election, town moderators and supervisors of the checklist in communities throughout the state are gearing up and preparing their poll workers for the big event.
Lynn Christensen, town moderator in Merrimack, said she isn’t prepared to publicly predict how many people might hit the polls.
“But I am going to drop my expected number, primarily because of the absentee requests. Typically we would get 1,500 or 1,600 absentee requests, but we got a couple hundred this year, which is surprising,” she said.
Despite the decrease in absentee ballots, Christensen said she does expect an influx of new voters the day of the election. There are currently more than 19,000 registered voters in town.
Four years ago during the last presidential primary election, there was a major bottleneck at Merrimack’s single polling site, resulting in many motorists waiting in traffic for up to an hour to get into the high school parking lot to eventually cast their ballots.
Following that chaos, Merrimack officials voted to implement three polling sites for every future election in order to avoid the traffic congestion.
“We have been doing this for a while now. We have kind of got it down to a routine,” said Christensen.
The town’s three polling locations include James Mastricola Upper Elementary School, Merrimack Middle School and St. John Neumann Church.
There will be 41 ballot inspectors assisting with the election in Merrimack, and supervisors of the checklist are still looking for additional volunteers to help register people at the polls on Feb. 11, according to Christensen.
In Bedford, meetings have already taken place to address traffic patterns at Bedford High School, the town’s only polling site.
“We have had several meetings with the moderator and town clerk, police department and public works department that have to do a lot of work to bring off a major election like this,” said Rick Sawyer, town manager.
The traffic pattern at the high school will be reversed in an effort to improve traffic flow, according to Sawyer. Instead of the typical clockwise circulation, vehicles will turn right once on the high school campus.
“Just to try and get everybody through, there will be two entrances and all of the traffic will be going counterclockwise,” he said, adding police will be there to monitor the traffic.
In the past, there has been traffic congestion near the entrance of the high school at the intersection of County and Nashua roads during peak voting time, said Sawyer. To alleviate some of these concerns, there will be two lanes entering the school campus, and vehicles may be forced to turn right while exiting the school if traffic becomes an issue.
In Bedford, the last day to register to vote in advance of Election Day is Feb. 3. Individuals may also register at the polls on Feb. 11, but they should be prepared to wait in line, Sawyer said. There are currently more than 16,000 registered voters in Bedford.