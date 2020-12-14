CONCORD – New Hampshire’s four electors paid special tributes Monday in making official their Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden who won the state over President Donald Trump.
Former Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, who presided over this group as its president, used the occasion to honor Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the first African-American and Indian-American woman to reach this high an office in America.
“It is a historic day for everyone in this country but especially for all women,” Soucy said adding Harris will “forever serve as a model for so many people as well.”
Soucy's father, the late C. Arthur Soucy, was an elector for President Barack Obama in 2012.
Former House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said he was thinking back to 1775 when William Mitchell, a private in the First New Hampshire Regiment during the Revolutionary War, died under the command of Col. John Stark at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
“As a Vietnam War veteran, I offer myself to Private William Mitchell and all the men and women of the Granite State who fought for all of our rights,” Shurtleff said during this ceremony in the Executive Council chambers.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Trump and won a third term, congratulated the electors and praised the work of local election officials who executed a Nov. 3 vote in the midst of a pandemic that produced the highest turnout of voters in history and the highest percentage of voting-age citizens casting ballots since 1964.
“The real heroes of today were the local officials that managed with such integrity,” Sununu said.
“It wasn’t by accident. Our system works; it’s not just a nice tradition but it comes on the the backs of 100 years of a lot of hard work.”
Somersworth Mayor and ex-State Rep. Dana Hilliard said he’s proud to be the first, openly gay person to cast an electoral vote with his husband present for the honor.
“Every citizen continues to be invited to that table of liberty and banquet of justice,” Hilliard said.
The fourth elector, Mary Carey Foley of Portsmouth, said she’s fulfilling a family tradition as both her grandmother and mother were electors for candidates who did not win New Hampshire back in 1956 for Adlai Stevenson and in 1972 for George McGovern.
“They were never able to be part of the Electoral College and this get together for the State House but I am,” Foley said, adding she’s known Biden for 36 years.
“I say he’s a character with great character.”
State Democrats also highlighted minorities with the choice of four honorary chairs including Sen. Melanie Leveque, D-Brookline, the first African-American elected to that body and Rep. Latha Mangipudi, D-Nashua, and a leading Indian-American figure in the state. The other two honorary chairs were former Rep. Jackie Weatherspoon of Portsmouth and New Hampshire Democratic Party Secretary Maitri Chittidi.
Five in a row for NH Dems
Secretary of State Bill Gardner recalled that in 1992 then-Gov. Judd Gregg was there to witness Democrats backing a New Hampshire, Bill Clinton, for the first time in 28 years.
“He said I look forward to coming back in 28 years and welcoming back the Democratic electors again,” Gardner quipped. “He was right, here we are back in 28 years for a Democrat but it sure didn’t take us 28 years to get here.”
Indeed, Biden’s solid victory over Trump was the fifth straight, presidential win for Democrats in New Hampshire and some consolation in an election that also had GOP Gov. Sununu winning a third term and carrying with him new Republican majorities in the Legislature and the Executive Council.
Voters also solidly returned back to Washington the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Soucy said she hoped the election here helps convince Trump supporters to end the claims that Biden’s victory was in any way illegitimate.
“I think the people of the state of New Hampshire should have great confidence in the integrity of this process,” Soucy said.
Shurtleff said he would look forward to that day when there's little dispute about who won.
“We can hopefully put an end to the foolishness, the numerous lawsuits and all the comments that have no basis in fact,” Shurtleff said.
Foley agreed.
“He (Trump) may kind of accept it, but he’s not going to go away and that’s not okay.”
Perhaps appropriately while the electors talked to reporters Monday morning in back of the State House, two Trump supporters drove by in cars, one driver shouting expletives, the other declaring that Biden was “a fraud.”